‘The Challenge’ Star Robin Hibbard Looks Healthy & Shares Update in Social Media Return

The Challenge alum Robin Hibbard is turning her life around after battles with drug addiction and multiple arrests since her time on the long-running MTV reality competition show.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Hibbard is back on social media and shared a selfie on Facebook in November 2024, showing her smiling with a happy, healthy look. This comes after an April 2023 mugshot where the former reality star looked almost unrecognizable.

Her Facebook page listed her job as Outback Steakhouse and also included photos of her two children. Per The U.S. Sun, Florida court records show that Hibbard filed for divorce from her husband, Bryan Coulter, on November 5, 2024. The filing also included a parenting plan for her children. A hearing is scheduled for February.

Hibbard first appeared on The Real World: San Diego in 2004 before going on to compete in multiple seasons of The Challenge, including The Gauntlet II, The Gauntlet III, The Island, Battle of the Sexes II, The Inferno II, The Duel, The Duel II, and Rivals. Her last appearance on the show came in 2012’s Battle of the Exes.

In recent years, Hibbard has had many run-ins with the law. She was first arrested on August 19, 2019, and charged with possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance. She ultimately pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 days in county jail.

She was arrested again on October 17, 2019, for occupying a building in violation of an order to vacate and possession of drugs without a prescription. According to Florida court records, the case outcome was “adjudication withheld,” meaning Hibbard was not convicted.

Her third arrest came on January 27, 2020, when she was charged with trespassing and resisting without violence at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino. She wasn’t prosecuted for the charges but was ordered to have no contact with the casino moving forward.

Hibbard served another 10 days in jail after an August 2, 2022, arrest for resisting an officer without violence and providing a false name. That same year, a family member filed an injunction for protection from domestic violence against her after she allegedly broke into their home and used drugs while in there.

Her latest arrest came on April 2, 2023, when she was charged with violation of the domestic violence injunction. The mugshot released at the time showed Hibbard looking gaunt, with sunken eyes and messy hair.

She was released from prison on June 8, 2023, after pleading “no contest” to the charges and received 67 days of credit served in jail. She avoided trouble with the law ever since and appears to have got her life back on track.