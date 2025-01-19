Worried you might miss the big game if you don’t have cable? Don’t be. Even without cable or a high-priced streaming package, you can still enjoy all the gridiron action — plus a bunch of other free TV. You just need the right digital antenna to pick up over-the-air (OTA) signals. Best of all, modern antennas are stronger and sleeker than ever. We’ve rounded up some excellent options — in all price ranges — to get you started well before kickoff.

What’s On?

Both the NFC and AFC championship games take place on Sunday, January 26 (the AFC game at 3/2c on CBS, and the NFC contest at 6:30/5:30c on Fox). Two weeks later, on Sunday, February 9, the winners of those games face off in the Super Bowl, live from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, at 6:30/5:30c on Fox (but be sure to tune in early for all the pregame coverage). Also look for a thrilling halftime show from Grammy- and Pulitzer-winning “Not Like Us” artist Kendrick Lamar.

Playing the Field

Before you opt for an antenna, you may want to know which channels are available. Find out easily at gomohu.com. Click on “TV for Free: Tower Locator” at the top and enter your zip code to see a list of broadcasters in your area. This will help you determine what channels you’ll be able to get on your TV (see the sidebar for just some of the shows airing on OTA networks). You can also check fcc.gov/media/engineering/dtvmaps to see channel options in your area; the site even rates their signal strength (strong, moderate or weak).

Choose Your Antenna

First, determine where the antenna will go. The roof is great for reception, but don’t worry if that’s not an option — digital antennas are strong enough that you can mount them on a wall (ideally, near a window). The next consideration is price. Luckily, you can find great antenna tech in any price range. Finally, pick one whose look and size fit your taste and space.

Here are just a few models to consider:

Mohu Leaf

Mohu’s Leaf series comes in five varieties, all thin and light and priced from $40 to $70. The basic model has a signal range of 40 miles, and the Leaf Supreme Pro Amplified sports a 65-mile radius. Other features available in certain models include a built-in amplifier and LED lighting that helps you determine the position for the best reception. The Leaf hooks up to your TV with an included coaxial cable and is compatible with most hi-def TVs. gomohu.com

Goliath

This high-tech model from Antennas Direct, at $200, is on the pricey end. What do you get for your money? For starters, it filters out competing signals to optimize reception. Other features make it well suited for rural and suburban areas, even if you’re not close to broadcast towers: It can pick up broadcast signals from over 70 miles away. Impervious to wind, ice, and more, Goliath can withstand whatever weather comes its way. antennasdirect.com

One for All Amplified Indoor HDTV antenna

The eye-catching dome shape is cool, but this antenna also packs in great features like automatic gain control to maintain a consistent picture and volume, even with varying signal strengths, for $120 from Amazon. LED lighting on this model helps you determine optimal placement, and its noise-reduction filters lower interference. It also rotates to help pick up signals over a 50-mile radius. oneforall.com

Your Favorite Classics

There was a time when you could only watch the tried-and-true traditional broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and PBS) and a handful of local channels for free. Luckily, those days are long gone! Today, many more stations are available, and digital antennas are ready to pick them up. Here are four stations airing throughout most of the United States:

MeTV is your home for classic favorites like All in the Family, Bonanza, Happy Days, and much more. Sister network Start TV offers female-centric programming, such as The Good Wife, Murder, She Wrote, Medium, and more. For laughs, check out Catchy Comedy, which airs some of the best sitcoms of all time, including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Cheers, Newhart, and other classics. And Story Television packs its lineup with historical shows grouped by themes for each day of the week, so you can learn about everything from the Eiffel Tower and Mount Rushmore to the life stories of Nostradamus and Sigmund Freud.

