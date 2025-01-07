Jordan Wiseley is highly regarded as one of the best competitors in the history of The Challenge, despite only have one fully-functioning hand. The MTV star is missing four fingers from his left hand but has never used his disability as an excuse.

Instead, he has thrived, even beating his opponents over the years in competitions that heavily favor contestants with two hands. When he made his television debut on The Real World: Portland in 2013, Wiseley insisted that he doesn’t consider himself to be handicapped.

What happened to The Challenge star Jordan Wiseley’s hand?

Although Wisely initially told his Real World castmates that he lost his hand in an alligator attack, he later revealed the truth behind his missing extremity. The reality star was born with a congenital abnormality called symbrachydactyly, which is “a condition of short fingers that may be webbed or joined,” according to Boston Children’s Hospital.

There is no known cause for the condition and it is not genetic.

“I have never had fingers,” Wiseley said on on the We Are Unstoppable podcast in 2021. “So this is something that I had to power past. You just have to do a little more.”

Even before he began competing on The Challenge, Wiseley was a dedicated athlete. He played quarterback for Central Oklahoma State University and was scouted as a pitcher for Major League and college baseball teams. He’s also a national champion wakeboarder and has competed in wrestling and cheerleading.

How many seasons of The Challenge has Jordan Wiseley won?

Wiseley is a four-time Challenge champion. He made his debut on the reality competition series on Rivals II in 2013 and made the final on his first attempt. It was during his third season, Battle of the Exes II, in 2014 when he was finally declared a winner, taking home the first place price alongside partner Sarah Rice.

After taking a break from the show, Wiseley returned for The Challenge: Dirty 30 in 2017 and won again. He then took a few more seasons off before coming back for War of the Worlds 2 in 2019. And, yes, he was a winner once more.

In 2023, Wiseley won The Challenge: World Championship, a CBS spinoff of the MTV series. He also made it to the final on The Challenge: Ride or Dies in 2022 and is currently one of the finalists on Season 40, The Challenge: Battle of the Eras.

How much money has Jordan Wiseley won on The Challenge?

Ahead of the Battle of the Eras finale, Wiseley has won $1,131,000 on The Challenge. His earnings come from his four wins and two finals appearances, as well as extra prize money won during daily challenges and the $10,000 he took home for winning an elimination as a mercenary on The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion.