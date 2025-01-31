Aneesa Ferreira is getting fit! The Challenge star posted a new before-and-after look at her recent weight loss over the past year, sharing three photos that showed her progress.

The first photo was taken in the first part of 2024 before Ferreira left to film Season 40 of The Challenge, followed by a picture from before filming of The Challenge: All Stars Season 5 a few months later. The most recent image, which proved just how far the MTV veteran has come, was taken just days before the January 27 update.

“I was about 223 at my highest weight,” Ferreira shared. “I got down to about 213-210 when I got with my coach. I lost 9 lbs on [season] 40. That was in March. It has taken a lot of hard work and consistency both in and out of the gym to get there. Most of all, it took courage and mental toughness. Losing weight isn’t about The Challenge (the show), it’s about what I want the rest of my life to look like. I work hard so I can be healthier and feel good.”

Ferreira, who is 43 years old, pointed out that losing weight doesn’t get any easier with age. “Factor in genetics, surgeries/injuries, mental health, disorders, medications, hormones, and you have the perfect recipe to make losing weight even harder,” she continued. “Just some words of advice: bet on yourself. Put in the work for you!”

During her 20-plus years on MTV, Ferreira has dealt with tons of hateful comments from viewers, but made it clear that she’s on this health journey for nobody but herself. “You don’t owe anyone s**t,” she added. “They don’t live in your body and they haven’t experienced your life journey. Love yourself and give yourself the gift of good health.” She also reminded fans that the version of her that they’re currently seeing on All Stars is from a few months ago.

The comments section of Ferreira’s post was filled with supportive messages, with many people praising how “motivating” she was. There were also a bunch of Challenge stars who sent her love. “We love to see it…inspirational,” Tony Raines wrote. Tori Deal gushed, “Honestly, your dedication to this has been unmatched. Only few see the bts of the work you’ve put in day in and day out, between meal prep and dedication. I’m honored to be one of the few to see the daily devotion! I love you! You inspire me sis!!”

Other comments flooded in from Ryan Kehoe, who wrote, “I love you every way, but GOD D**N you look incredible. Bravo baby,” Mark Long, who added, “Way to go!!” and Nia Moore, who said, “Sooo proud of you sis!” Cory Wharton commented with clapping emojis and Aviv Melmed wrote, “You are amazing.”

