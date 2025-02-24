‘The Challenge’ Star Tony Raines Arrested for Operating Vehicle While Intoxicated

MTV star Tony Raines, a regular on The Challenge, was arrested early Sunday morning (February 23) for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. As first reported by TMZ, the 36-year-old Raines was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, one count of reckless operation and four counts of negligent injuring. Details of what exactly led to the arrest have not yet been made clear.

Online records support TMZ‘s report, showing that the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana booked Charles Anthony Raines (Raines’ full name) at 3 a.m. local time Sunday. He was bonded out of custody at around 9 p.m. Sunday, with TMZ reporting he was held on a $7,500 bond.

Raines first appeared on MTV’s Real World: Skeletons in 2015 before going on to star in several seasons of The Challenge, including Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions, Dirty 30, Final Reckoning, and Champs vs. Stars II, which he won in 2018. He also appeared on All Stars 4 last year and most recently competed in Battle of the Eras, which concluded in January.

He was previously in a relationship with fellow Challenge star Madison Walls-Channing, with whom he shares a nine-year-old daughter, Harper. In October 2023, he married Alyssa Giacone, with whom he shares an eight-year-old daughter, Isla.

Speaking about Giacone in an interview with People in 2023, Raines said, “There is so much I love about her. From her looks to how great a mother she is to the way she cares for me, but what means the most is the feeling that I get knowing that she supports me through everything, and truly having a partner that has my back and best interest at heart.”

While details of Sunday’s incident remain scarce, TMZ reports that sources allege Raines got into a fight with another guy at a wedding in Hammond, Louisiana, on Saturday (February 22) night. Raines was said to have left the event in his car and was arrested sometime later.

This isn’t Raines’ first run-in with the law. In April 2016, he narrowly avoided a DUI charge in Charleston, South Carolina, before eventually being booked for drinking in public when police found him drinking in his truck in a Burger King parking lot.