The Golden Globes Jokes That Were ‘Too Mean’ for Nikki Glaser’s Monologue

Turns out some roasts are even too mean for roast-sensation Nikki Glaser. In a recent interview, Glaser revealed that there was one joke in particular that was too mean to perform during this year’s Golden Globes monologue in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The joke Glasser decided not to tell was an Alex Baldwin Rust joke referencing the death of cinematographer Harlan Hutchins, reported by Variety: “Michael Keaton was so great in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. And Alec Baldwin sadly did not come back to play a ghost because he was too busy making them.”

Glaser acknowledged that while the joke itself is good, it was “just too mean.”

“Please know that I know that was not nice,” she said.

Among other jokes that were cut from the evening’s programming involved Nicole Kidman and Luigi Mangione, the suspect charged with the shooting murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson: “Glen Powell is nominated tonight for Hit Man. Who would have thought you’d only be the second-hottest hit man in America?”

Though she did joke about Kidman during her monologue, Glaser did cut one joke worried that the Babygirl actress would not have the best reaction: “The Wild Robot is nominated tonight—and by that I mean Nicole Kidman after two white wines.”

Glaser even dug into Timothée Chalamet‘s mustache during the awards ceremony. The comdian had decided to roast his facial hair instead of going with the following: “Timothée Chalamet took lessons in guitar, dialect, movement, and vocals to become Bob Dylan. While Bob Dylan became Bob Dylan the old-fashioned way: heroin and autism.”