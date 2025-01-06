Stand-Up Comedian Jim Short Dies at 58: Margaret Cho Leads Tributes

Jim Short, a stand-up comedian who hosted a podcast with Margaret Cho, is dead. The 58-year-old’s death was first reported by California’s The Comedy & Magic Club via Instagram on Sunday, January 5.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend comedian Jim Short,” the comedy club wrote, along with a photo of the late comic performing. “His humor and warmth touched so many lives at the Comedy and Magic Club. He was a big part of our club for many many years. We’ll cherish the laughter he brought us and keep his spirit alive in our hearts. Rest in peace, Jim. You will be missed.”

Cho paid tribute to her friend in her own Instagram post on Monday, January 6, and hinted that they had issues at the time of Short’s death. “There’s not a lot of photos of us but you were probably the most important person in my life for a long time,” she wrote. “We never got to resolve the thing, but I know you know I love you. This is us from one of the many @wilco shows we saw. Goodbye for now Jim. #RIP.”

The duo hosted the “Monsters of Talk” podcast, which launched in 2013. There were more than 100 episodes before the show came to an end in 2015. The podcast featured the stars discussing “music, comedy, and everything,” according to its website. The specifics of the pair’s falling out are unclear.

Short was born in Australia in 1967 and moved to Texas in 1979. He won the 2004 San Francisco International Stand Up Competition and has appeared on shows like the Late Show with David Letterman, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Late Night with Conan O’Brien and more. He was also known for his stand-up comedy tours.

A cause of death for Short has not been confirmed.