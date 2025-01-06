HGTV Makes Truly Shocking Change to Schedules – Fans React

HGTV is the home of renovation and real estate programming, and now… movies? That’s right, the channel appears to be undergoing some significant changes for 2025. And fans are shocked. Instead of lots more Home Town and other beloved shows, the network has been filling popular weekend slots with films.

As first noticed by House Beautiful, the network’s schedule over the weekend included a surprise reshowing of the 2015 Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro movie, The Intern. Usually, the HGTV Saturday line-up is comprised of reruns of some of the network’s most popular original reality shows, such as My Lottery Dream Home and Fixer to Fabulous.

The Intern isn’t the only film on the HGTV schedule for the coming weeks. As House Beautiful pointed out, next Saturday’s (January 11) 1 pm ET slot is reserved for the 1995 Michael Douglas film The American President, while the January 18 slot is occupied by the 2004 Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams romantic drama The Notebook.

Things seem to return to normal on Saturday, January 25, as the 1 pm slot begins a six-episode back-to-back rerun of Love It or List It, hosted by Hilary Farr and David Visentin.

So why the change? Perhaps the network is hoping new viewers will tune in for the movie replays and then stick around to watch HGTV’s original content. Or maybe the schedulers thought viewers simply needed a breather from an entire day of reruns.

Certainly, the move has not gone down well among HGTV fans on reddit.

“Why the heck are they playing father of the bride this afternoon? I’m so confused. I miss the old hgtv shows like curb appeal,” said one viewer.

“Sad. They made all these hosts egotistical millionaires with high demands. But they have not come up with a new show/concept in years,” pointed out a second.

“Why???? HGTV is my default channel. Just sat down on a rainy post Christmas day to relax …and Father of the Bride is on. Ugh. I can watch that anywhere. Why must they ruin everything?” added another.

TV Insider has reached out to HGTV for comment.

This coming Saturday’s (January 11) schedule begins at 7 am ET, with Ben and Erin Napier‘s Home Town, which will run until 1 pm ET. After the airing of The American President, the HGTV reruns will continue at 3:31 pm ET, with old episodes of House Hunters airing for the rest of the day up until 3:30 am ET.

As for new programming, 2025 will see the new seasons of long-time favorites like Home Town, Rock the Block, 100 Day Dream Home, and My Lottery Dream Home, in addition to new hits like Renovation Aloha and Divided by Design.