‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Poses Nude – But Fans Notice ‘Dirty’ Detail

American Pickers star Danielle Colby rang in the new year with a risqué photo that got her Instagram followers hot under the collar. But it was a small “dirty” detail in the images that had fans talking.

The reality star and burlesque performer took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 1, where she shared a photo of herself posing naked in front of a fireplace. “Happy New Year! Happy Nude Rear!” she captioned the raunchy pic.

“I hope you all have a wonderful and happy and successful 2025,” she continued. “I have lots of exciting things coming your way in the new year and I can’t wait to share them with you!”

She also directed fans to her “other links” in her bio to see more photos, which includes a link to an OnlyFans page. Colby had shared other snaps from the photoshoot a week earlier.

Fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions to the steamy image, with many praising Colby.

“This lifted my spirits more than anything in several rough days. Thank you for that!!!” wrote one commenter.

“Is their anywhere we can see unedited photos. Maybe a Calendar?” said another.

Another added, “That is hot as bacon in a frying pan.”

“Beautiful body and love the pose and that fire amazing,” wrote one user.

“One of a kind Goddess,” said another.

“WOW didn’t know that she had a body like that on the show,” another added.

However, some couldn’t help but notice Colby’s “dirty feet” in the photo.

“Damn clean ur feet b4 a photo shoot. Lmfao @daniellecolbyamericanpicker respectfully of course,” said one fan.

“Ooh, dirty Walmart feet! One of my favorite dishes!” quipped another.

Another simply commented, “The dirty feet.”

Colby is a long-time friend of American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and works at the office of the antique shop Antique Archaeology featured on the show. She is also an experienced burlesque performer, and last month, she shared a spicy video of her burlesque skills wearing purple underwear and sparkly nipple tassels.

Last month, Colby revealed she had to cancel several upcoming burlesque shows due to “very serious health issues” in her family. However, it appears she is ready to heat things up for 2025.