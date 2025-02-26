‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Will Is ‘Fake’ Claims His Father

Drama continues to surround the estate of Frank Fritz as his father claims the late American Pickers star’s will is “fake.”

Fritz died on September 30, 2024, at 60 years old, two years after suffering a stroke. Before his passing, his loved ones filed a conservatorship and guardianship on his behalf.

The U.S. Sun previously reported that Fritz’s lawyer filed a “will prior to death” to “safe keep” the document in October 2023, and a certificate was issued for approval of the will on October 18, 2024, just weeks after Fritz’s passing.

Frank’s dad, Bill Fritz, now tells the outlet, “It is a fake will,” claiming his son “did not have a will. He did not sign it.”

“I am his only loved one. I am his only survivor,” Bill continued. “None of them are related to him. I am the only relation he has. All the others are trying to get money. They are nothing but people who worked for him.”

American Pickers debuted on The History Channel in 2010 and followed Fritz, Mike Wolfe, and others traveling across the U.S. in search of rare Americana artifacts and national treasures to add to their collections or sell in their antique shops. The show would become one of the network’s most popular programs.

Fritz departed the series in 2021, revealing in an interview with The U.S. Sun that he’d sought treatment for alcohol abuse ahead of his exit from the show and that he hadn’t spoken to Wolfe in two years. The pair later made up before Fritz’s death.

Bill told the publication he and Fritz “were close” and would spend summers deep sea fishing at his home in Saint Thomas. “I am requesting the entire estate,” he added.

Fritz is estimated to have a net worth of $6 million, per The U.S. Sun. His estate includes his fortune, his vast motorcycle collection, countless rare antiques, and his $155,000 Iowa farmhouse.

However, the friends who filed the conservatorship and guardianship claim Bill was barely involved in his son’s life until now.

“He’s asking for the whole estate. He wants the will to be thrown out so his money will go to the nearest relative, which is Bill,” a source told the outlet. “His father had very little to do with Frank. He only came to see Frank once when he suffered the stroke.”

The source claimed the will is “valid” and that Fritz “made all the decisions” himself prior to his passing. They also said Bill was offered a role in the guardianship, but he allegedly “refused.”

“If there is no will, what is he contesting?” the insider continued. “Just because Bill is blood does not mean he has the right to take away Frank’s last wishes.”

Bill’s lawyer, Cory F. Gourley, told Fox News Digital, “A purported will was filed with the probate court by an associate of Frank’s. We have filed a petition on behalf of Frank’s family challenging the validity of that will.

“We believe the evidence will ultimately show that the will is invalid for at least one if not multiple reasons,” he added. “The case is relatively new and will now proceed to be litigated in District Court.”