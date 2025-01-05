Golden Globes Glitch! Fans React to Awkward Gary Oldman Threepeat

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Gary Oldman attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
It’s not a proper awards show without some kind of technical difficulty, and the 2025 Golden Globes delivered on that concept in a big way.

After a genuinely funny introductory monologue from host Nikki Glaser and some smooth sailing for the first few awards, things got a bit more chaotic by the time the award for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama was to be given.

First, co-presenters Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley had some fun with a terse The Substance-inspired skit. Then, it was time to read out the list of nominees… only, the cameras decided to stick with Gary Oldman for a few extra frames, even when announcing fellow nominees Eddie Redmayne (for The Day of the Jackal) and ultimate category winner Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun).

Yep, the Slow Horses star seemed visibly confused when a live shot of him kept popping up as the others’ names were announced, but the moment did spur a lot of funny takes from the internet users who happened to catch the snafu live.

Here are the best reactions from social media to the accidental Gary Oldman category takeover.

