Golden Globes Glitch! Fans React to Awkward Gary Oldman Threepeat

It’s not a proper awards show without some kind of technical difficulty, and the 2025 Golden Globes delivered on that concept in a big way.

After a genuinely funny introductory monologue from host Nikki Glaser and some smooth sailing for the first few awards, things got a bit more chaotic by the time the award for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama was to be given.

First, co-presenters Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley had some fun with a terse The Substance-inspired skit. Then, it was time to read out the list of nominees… only, the cameras decided to stick with Gary Oldman for a few extra frames, even when announcing fellow nominees Eddie Redmayne (for The Day of the Jackal) and ultimate category winner Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun).

Yep, the Slow Horses star seemed visibly confused when a live shot of him kept popping up as the others’ names were announced, but the moment did spur a lot of funny takes from the internet users who happened to catch the snafu live.

Here are the best reactions from social media to the accidental Gary Oldman category takeover.

what if gary oldman is every nominee in every category — sam (@samxmcgowan) January 6, 2025

gary oldman when his face got shown 3 times: #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9R2aQyndzh — shae. (@offkeyondrecord) January 6, 2025

Wow Gary Oldman is so versatile he can play Eddie Redmayne and Hiroyuki Sanada. — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) January 6, 2025

Congrats to Gary Oldman for being nominated 3 times! — Andrew (@andreww7171) January 6, 2025

Gary oldman is so good he was the only actor nominated for the entire best supporting category #GoldenGlobes — Nick novich (@novman) January 6, 2025

Wow Gary Oldman being a triple nominee this category!? #GoldenGlobes — Mike (@michaelcollado) January 6, 2025