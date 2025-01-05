Liv Morgan Explains Why WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix Is So Exciting

Netflix steps into the ring with both feet this year, offering WWE’s epic set of Monday Night RAW matches streaming live on Monday nights (8/7c) from the brand-new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The inaugural night (January 6) should be a superstar-studded event featuring 16-time WWE Champion John Cena, who announced last year that he’ll be formally retiring from wrestling in 2025, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and more. Even rapper Travis Scott is appearing, as he wrote the new “Raw” theme song. You can also expect the mats entertainment to include some prominent surprises.

“I know there’s definitely a few tricks up WWE’s sleeves,” teases Morgan, the reigning Women’s World Champion, who will defend her title from Rhea Ripley on Monday night. Other bouts include Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa, Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins.

Wrestling’s popularity continues to grow exponentially, and WWE’s 10-year Netflix deal (reportedly valued at $5 billion) is sure to bring more eyes to the squared circle. “WWE used to be a guilty pleasure, but the rest of the world is embracing it,” Morgan says. “You don’t need to hide that you love watching us. It’s OK, because everyone else does, too.”

Below, Morgan clues us in on what you might have been missing.

Congratulations on your title — you’re on fire right now! How do you plan to bring that heat into RAW when it debuts on Netflix?

Liv Morgan: I’m just going to keep on doing what I’m doing. We are so, so, so excited to have this partnership with Netflix. It is the largest global streaming platform, and WWE Monday Night RAW is the longest-running weekly episodic television show in TV history. And so, the fact that they are coming together to bring fans across the globe the opportunity to watch Monday Night RAW in the same place is huge and we’re so excited to have everyone watch us.

What makes RAW’s move to Netflix so exciting from a wrestler’s standpoint?

What I’m excited about is all of the new potential viewers that are going be tuning in. Whether you’re joining us on Netflix because you’re already watching wrestling, or whether you’re going to pick it up because you’re just scrolling and you’re like, “Oh, nostalgia,” or if you’re like me and you choose something maybe you wouldn’t typically watch because you feel like you’ve watched everything and then you fall in love and become obsessed with it….I’m so excited for people to have that experience in watching Monday Night RAW, and seeing the amazing product that we put on week after week, and experiencing the energy of the live TV universe. I’m really excited for everyone to see us, genuinely. I feel like it hasn’t really sunken in yet. This is going to be a big deal, you know?

Totally. What predictions do you have for the January 6 show?

I have none. With WWE, you never know who’s going to show up, or what you can expect, so I’m kind of in for the surprises just like everyone else. I’m excited to see what happens. I’m excited to see who shows up.

Have you been to the Intuit Dome yet?

No, but I’ve heard incredible things about it. There’s a crazy fan wall [which contains 51 uninterrupted rows of seating for 4,500 fans]. I don’t even know what that means. It’s incredible, and so I’m excited. I don’t even know that I want to see it [beforehand]. I think I just want to arrive day-of and be like, “Wow.”

What are your favorite Netflix shows to binge?

Oooh, my little guilty pleasure is that I love Love Island. I know Sex and the City is not a Netflix-produced show, but it is on Netflix, and I just binge-watched that and love love love love loved it. I like Bridgerton. I’m always on there and scrolling, picking something to watch.

A lot of romance!

Yeah, a lot of romance. I mean, I’m sucker for a good love story, as you can imagine. [Laughs]

Monday Night RAW, Live, Monday, January 6, 8/7c, Netflix