Hacks is gearing up for Season 4 on Max, and as we look ahead to its 2025 premiere, star Poppy Liu offered a little tease of what fans can expect from her character Kiki’s return.

As viewers will recall, Kiki is comedian Deborah Vance’s (Jean Smart) on-call blackjack dealer, and it seems she’ll be back in action playing such games as TV Insider caught up with Liu about her role in Netflix‘s dramedy No Good Deed. “It’s been really fun,” Liu says of getting back on set to film for Hacks Season 4.

When it comes to what viewers can anticipate from her return Liu teases, “I guess all I will say is that you do get to see Kiki again behind a blackjack table in Vegas.”

Poppy Liu in 'Hacks' Season 1

Jake Giles Netter / HBO Max

This information is definitely worth noting as viewers will recall the comedian with a former Vegas residency had landed a coveted role in late-night TV based out of Los Angeles. So, what will bring Deborah, Ava (Hannah Einbinder), or other characters back to Vegas? Fans will have to wait and see.

As viewers will recall, Kiki, who had played a larger role in Seasons 1 and 2 returned for a brief appearance in Season 3, Liu reveals that it was due to having recently given birth to her child during Season 3 filming. “I don’t think there’s any other job I would’ve done 30 days after I gave birth other than Hacks, just because I love them. We have this history together. I just knew that I would be so taken care of. They’re family to me and they’re like my TV family in a lot of ways,” she says.

When it comes to Season 4 though, this will mark Kiki’s return to the blackjack table after taking part in a fashion show for her Season 3 appearance. “I haven’t dealt blackjack as Kiki in a minute,” Liu admits. “For Season 1, they had me have a blackjack trainer, and for [Season 4], the woman who runs the blackjack table floor, who is amazing, ended up helping us a lot with blackjack continuity and gave me a really quick brief,” Liu recalls. “And maybe it’s muscle memory. I was killing it. I’ve still got it,” she muses.

We look forward to seeing Liu’s blackjack skills back in action, and in the meantime, stay tuned for more details about Hacks as Season 4 updates emerge.

