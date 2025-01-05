It’s always spooky season in the world of kid-horror guru R.L. Stine and the newest edition of Disney+’s terrific Goosebumps anthology is a leafy mix of perennial favorites from the author’s massive library. So keep a close eye on these titles—some are snuck in there as Easter eggs, some are straight up fueling the action, and all of them are sure to have your spine tingling!

Stay Out of the Basement (1992): A plant-loving doctor freaks out his son and daughter when his green thumb gets out of hand. This is a huge part of the new season’s early episodes, as David Schwimmer‘s botanist Anthony Brewer attempts to keep his kids safe from some less-than-docile specimens down in his homemade lab.

The Haunted Car (1999): A kid’s obsession with automobiles goes into overdrive when his dad brings home a ride that is more lethal than a lemon. Could one of Anthony’s neighbors be harboring a vehicle with a mind of its own?

Monster Blood (1992): A young boy staying with a quirky relative buys a can of “monster blood” from a novelty shop that turns out to be more than he bargained for.

The Girl Who Cried Monster (1993): It’s all fun and games for Lucy, who convinces her younger brother that creatures walk among us…until she actually meets one!

The Ghost Next Door (1993): There’s something off about the new neighbor. He’s either unnaturally lucky in surviving near-fatal mishaps or he’s already dead.

Welcome to Camp Nightmare (1993): Are the campers at Camp Nightmoon injuring themselves? Or is there really a monster lurking in the woods? And could it have made its way to Gravesend?

Goosebumps: The Vanishing, Season Premiere, Friday, January 10, Disney+ and Hulu