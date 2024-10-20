‘Goosebumps: The Vanishing’ Trailer Reveals David Schwimmer as a Dad With a Dark Secret

Friends fans will probably not be surprised to hear that David Schwimmer is once again portraying a divorcé (go Divorce Force!) in his next TV outing, but seeing him do so under such spooky circumstances as the next iteration of Goosebumps might just be a bit of a shocker.

Disney+ and Hulu revealed the first trailer for Goosebumps‘ upcoming second season, subtitled Goosebumps: The Vanishing, at New York Comic-Con on Sunday (October 20), and it’s definitely a disturbing watch already.

What else is there to know about Goosebumps: The Vanishing? Here’s a look at all of the details revealed so far.

When is Goosebumps: The Vanishing premiering?

The full, eight-episode season will drop on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Who stars in Goosebumps: The Vanishing?

Since this is now an anthology series, none of the original Goosebumps Season 1 stars are returning. Instead, Schwimmer stars in the lead as Anthony, alongside Ana Ortiz as Jen, Jayden Bartels as Cece, Sam McCarthy as Devin, Elijah M. Cooper as CJ, Galilea La Salvia as Frankie, Francesca Noel as Alex, and Stony Blyden as Trey.

Which books is this season of Goosebumps based on?

The season is inspired by several chapters of R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps books, including Stay Out of the Basement, The Haunted Car, Monster Blood, The Girl Who Cried Monster, The Ghost Next Door, and Welcome to Camp Nightmare.

What is Goosebumps: The Vanishing about?

This season follows twins Cece and Devin Brewer as they arrive to spend the summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad, Anthony. There, they soon learn that there are dark secrets around them. Alongside their friends Alex, CJ, and Frankie, they’ll find themselves entangled in a mystery of four teenagers who vanished in 1994.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing, January 10, 2025, Disney+ & Hulu