Lori Loughlin to Star in Great American Family Movie ‘Fall Into Winter’

Lori Loughlin is set for her first romantic comedy for Great American Family, as the When Hope Calls alum will star in Fall Into Winter, premiering in January 2023.

It’s the actress’ first major role since playing the part of Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls Christmas last year, which marked her first acting role since the 2019 college admissions scandal. In August 2020, Loughlin was fined and sentenced to two months in prison after she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud.

“Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.”

Fall Into Winter, which begins production on October 23, follows Keely (Loughlin), who is aghast when her brother sells his half of their family-owned candy shop to Brooks, his former high school best friend and Keely’s arch-nemesis. This forces a sudden urgency to find connection and common ground, but Keely has been hurt before and finds it hard to change.

Over the course of the film, fate brings Keely and Brooks together. And it turns out that Brooks’ past is a mirror of Keely’s, as he, too, has a fortress around his heart. But perhaps this new beginning is an opportunity for them both to learn and grow.

Fall Into Winter is written by Cara J. Russell and executive produced by Brad Krevoy and Susie Belzberg Krevoy. David Anselmo produces for HP Into Winter Productions, Inc.

Fall Into Winter, January 2023, Great American Family