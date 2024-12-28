Actress and former supermodel Dayle Haddon was found dead in what appears to be a tragic accident at the home of her son-in-law, Hallmark actor Marc Blucas, on Friday, December 27, after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. She was 76.

According to CBS News, the Solebury Township Police arrived at Blucas’ home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, at around 6:30 am local time after receiving a 911 call. The police report states that officers found an unidentified man passed out on the first floor (he is now receiving treatment at the hospital) and a woman dead in a second-floor bedroom.

Deputy coroner of Bucks County, Eliot Gross, shared a statement with USA Today, confirming the identity of the deceased woman as Haddon. He also noted that a toxicology report is being conducted to determine the official cause of death.

Haddon’s passing is suspected to be the result of a carbon monoxide leak from the fumes of a boiler, per ABC 6. Police also told the outlet that two medics were taken to a local hospital for carbon monoxide exposure, while one police officer was treated at the scene. Other family members located in the main house were not affected.

An investigation is ongoing.

Haddon’s daughter, journalist Ryan Haddon, is married to Blucas, whose house the family was at when the suspected carbon monoxide leak happened. Blucas is known for starring in the TV series Underground, The Fix, and Swagger, as well as the Hallmark movies Miss Christmas, Season for Love, Holiday For Heroes, and Good Morning Christmas.

“The bright light that is Dayle has dimmed in this Earthly realm. Shining somewhere as radiantly as ever where it’s most needed, I have no doubt,” Ryan posted on Instagram following her mother’s passing.

“She was a woman in her power, yet soft and attentive to all. Deeply creative and curious, gifted with beauty inside and out. Always kind and thoughtful,” she continued. “In conversation, she could go to the deepest of places and also soar the highest heights of spiritual understanding. She held so many up, saw their greatness sometimes hidden to them, and always built bridges with her own connections to help them ascend. She was everyone’s greatest champion. An inspiration to many.”

Ryan added, “I always trust the timing of things. There are no accidents and certainly how we enter and exit this world is mystical and unknowable. She was a high-hearted spiritual being that put value on her soul’s evolution, so I know her journey here in this dimension must have been complete.”

Born on May 26, 1948, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Haddon was named Miss Montreal at 18 and went on to become a model in the 1970s and 1980s, representing brands such as Max Factor, Revlon, Estée Lauder, and L’Oréal. She appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Issue in 1973 and featured nude in the April 1973 issue of Playboy.

As an actress, she appeared in the Disney movie The World’s Greatest Athlete in 1973, Madame Claude in 1977, and North Dallas Forty in 1979. On television, she starred in episodes of Max Headroom and The Hitchhiker and also served as a wellness contributor to CBS News, appearing regularly on The Early Show from 2005 to 2008.

She also wrote the books Ageless Beauty and The 5 Principles of Ageless Living.