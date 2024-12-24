‘General Hospital’ Star Brooklyn Rae Silzer Speaks Out After Shock Exit From Show

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Brooklyn Rae Silzer is feeling “grateful” despite her General Hospital character having been recast with a new actress.

The soap star took to social media on Monday (December 23) to share a message with her fans about her shock exit from the long-running daytime drama. This came the same day that Braedyn Bruner made her General Hospital debut, taking over the role of Emma Drake, previously played by Silzer on and off since 2011.

“A little note to my @GeneralHospital family and fans who have loved me over the years,” Silzer posted on X.

“To my amazing General Hospital family who have supported me and watched me grow up over the years as Emma I am forever grateful,” she continued. “Although sad my time as Emma has come to an end I will cherish all of my memories and friendships made. I am so lucky to have been casted as Emma 13 years ago and to have had the opportunity to grow her character over the years.”

A little note to my @GeneralHospital family and fans who have loved me over the years❤️ B xoxo pic.twitter.com/690ZweiwJl — Brooklyn Rae Silzer (@brooklyn_silzer) December 24, 2024

She also had kind words for Bruner, writing, “I am so excited to see how Braedyn takes care of Emma and bring new layers to her character.”

“I am forever thankful for General Hospital and Emma will always hold a special place in my heart,” Silzer concluded her post.

Silzer joined General Hospital in 2011 when she was just five years old, playing Emma, the daughter of Robin Scorpio-Drake (Kimberly McCullough) and Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson). Her character was written out of the show in 2016, but she has returned to Port Charles several times in the following years.

Following her X statement, fans jumped into the comments to send their best wishes to Silzer as she moves on from General Hospital.

“Best wishes to you!! It was wonderful seeing you grow up on screen,” wrote one commenter.

“You ARE Emma to us. I’m hoping this was your choice. If so best of everything to you in your future,” added another.

Another said, “I was so upset! What happened? Were you busy with school or didn’t they ask you to come back? Either way I am not looking for another Emma that role will forever and always be yours and yours alone!”

“I was soo hoping that you would be coming back to play Emma. I have watched you from the start. Beautiful young woman and I can’t picture what a new Emma will feel like. But you have handled it with grace, and I wish you all the best in your future endeavors,” wrote another.

“Its been such a pleasure to see you grow and evolve over the years. Please continue to keep in touch with us. Wishing you constant joy and success,” added one fan.

Will you miss Silzer’s Emma? Are you excited to see Bruner take over the role? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.