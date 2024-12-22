‘The Hunting Party’ Teaser: Melissa Roxburgh Chases Escaped Serial Killers (VIDEO)

She showed her Valor, she made the Manifest, and now Melissa Roxburgh is joining The Hunting Party in an upcoming NBC crime procedural, the teaser for which debuted on Saturday, December 21.

Debuting on NBC on Monday, February 3, at 10/9c, The Hunting Party stars Roxburgh as former FBI profile Rebecca “Bex” Henderson. After an explosion at a top-secret government prison known as the Pit, Bex and her team have to recapture the world’s most dangerous serial killers.

“How many inmates got out?” Bex asks in the teaser.

“A lot,” replies a glum colleague.

As the “dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural” unfolds, however, Bex “[will] discover the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she’s chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from, because the Pit wasn’t just a prison,” NBC says in a press release.

Other cast members include Nick Wechsler (Revenge), Josh McKenzie (La Brea), Sara Garcia (Ride), and Patrick Sabongui (The Flash).

Wechsler is playing Bex’s former partner Oliver Odell, McKenzie portrays soldier-turned-prison guard Shane Florence, Garcia plays Army major and intel officer Jennifer Morales, and Sabongui plays CIA agent Ryan Hassani, per TVLine.

Plus, Kyra Leroux (Riverdale) will recur on the series, Deadline reports.

JJ Bailey (Getaway) created The Hunting Party and serves as co-showrunner with Jake Coburn (Barbarians). Others working behind the scenes of the Universal Television project are director and executive producer Thor Freudenthal (La Brea) and writer and EP Keto Shimizu (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow).

The Hunting Party has been in development since at least August 2022, when Universal Television put the project into development as part of an exclusive overall deal with Bailey, Deadline reported at the time. This February, NBC gave the green light to The Hunting Party in its first series pickup slated for the 2024-2025 television season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

