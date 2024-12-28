Who Else Might Have Survived the Wilderness on ‘Yellowjackets’? 3 Theories

Do you hear the wilderness? It hears you…

After nearly two full years off the air, Yellowjackets is set to return on Valentine’s Day. The gory, creepy Showtime drama has a knack for leaving viewers in suspense — and for throwing in twists when they’re least expected.

One of the biggest twists the show still has up its sleeve? The identities of who, exactly, was rescued from years of near-death experiences (and cannibalism). We know the main characters in the present timeline made it, obviously, but the show hasn’t revealed the identity of the last fur-covered survivor at the cannibalistic ritual in the woods. We assume there might be at least one more Yellowjacket out there, and they might return to haunt Misty (Christina Ricci), Tai (Tawny Cypress), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Lottie (Simone Kessell) and Van (Lauren Ambrose). Here’s who we think might have been seated at that eerie woodland ceremony — and on the rescue flight.

Mari

If Yellowjackets decided to keep a major character from the first seasons around in the present timeline, it could bring Mari (Alexa Barajas) back. She’s not exactly a fan-favorite based on her snide attitude and her penchant for causing drama among the survivors, but that’s precisely why she might be an interesting inclusion in the current timeline. Has she changed? What if she hasn’t?

Of course, it must also be mentioned that many fan theories revolve around Mari being “pit girl” — the poor, doomed girl we see impaled on spikes and eaten during the show’s opening minutes. There is a resemblance… but another survivor, Gen (Mya Lowe), also looks like “pit girl.” Mari might end up rescued if Gen ends up on the pikes.

Akilah

The biggest factor working against Akilah’s (Nia Sondaya) survival is her kind, gentle heart. This is a girl who fully thought she was helping a mouse survive by concealing it from the others and feeding it in the cabin, until — surprise! — it turned out she’d been hallucinating the whole time, and she’d actually been carrying around a mouse’s corpse. Whoops. She’s currently alive in the past timeline, although we’ve now reached the point where it seems “hunts” will be taking place in earnest, and Akilah could be an early victim of that system. It would be just like Yellowjackets to get us emotionally invested in a seemingly good character only to kill her off in brutal fashion…

Coach Ben

With one leg and now having made enemies of the girls he once coached by burning down the cabin, it’s difficult to see how Ben (Steven Krueger) could’ve made it out alive. We don’t yet know whether he was on the rescue flight, and we do know there’s one additional survivor pictured in the council during the pit scene who hasn’t yet been revealed. This person cannot be Ben. However, that doesn’t mean he died for sure — and the present-day timeline would get a whole lot more interesting if he’d stuck around, either as a survivor from the plane or in the Canadian wilderness, since he’d struck out on his own at the end of Season 2.

Yellowjackets, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, February 14, Showtime