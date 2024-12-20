Art imitates life in the uplifting film Festival of Trees. Kate Miner stars as a young designer named Jacqueline who dreams of being a success in holiday decor. The way to do that is to make a big impression by entering the Festival of Trees competition. Her journey to design the perfect tree takes unexpected turns. The experience ultimately gives her a deeper, more meaningful lesson about what Christmas is truly about. Helping her on this path of discovery is Brandon (Greg Perrow), a kind-hearted local who she forms a connection with and helps her see the joy of giving from the heart.

The Festival of Trees is actually a real-life annual fundraising effort taking place in different American cities annually that encourages communities to generate financial support to local causes and charitable organizations. The festival culminates with a celebratory gala seen in the film. Here Miner talks about what it means to add a Christmas movie to her impressive list of credits. We also look back at some of her memorable roles including a life-changing one on Shameless.

Doing a Christmas movie, is that a bucket list item for you?

Kate Miner: It definitely is. Christmas movies are really just all my mom watches. I knew I had to do one. I just love them myself. It was really fun to get to do one. It’s such a fun vibe, even on set. Being on set even feels like watching one.

How much did you know about the Festival of Trees beforehand?

I didn’t know there was a Festival of Trees in Atlanta. I was researching after I read the script, and they told me it was a real thing. Also, it was really cool to use the trees from the actual festival. So, when I got to set, our first two days of filming were the end of the movie with all the trees because that was the only window we had. The festival was finished and all the trees were going to their homes for the season. We had to shoot the ending first, but it was a fun scene to walk into with all these beautiful Christmas trees made by all these artists. I loved learning about the tradition. Any time I’m in Atlanta at this time of year, I’ll definitely be attending the Festival of Trees as well.

How much of yourself do you see in Jacqueline?

Jacqueline starts the movie not as big of a fan of the holiday. By the end of the movie, she is more in line with me. She finds out what Christmas is really about. She is doing the festival in more of a competitive spirit and less in the Christmas spirit. I think by the end of the movie she has had a bit of transformation.

What kind of feedback have you gotten about the film?

I’ve had such great feedback. I’ve been surprised by people just coming out of the woodwork emailing, texting, and reaching out on social media who are just loving it. I’ve never received so much love for something. I just think people just love Christmas movies. Also, it’s the kind of thing, when it comes out, they want to reach out to say how much they love it. I didn’t realize so many people were into Christmas tree decorating. I am too, but not to this extent.

Are you one of those people who have multiple trees in their homes?

I’m not, but I do have a lot of things like my wooden reindeer, all the stockings, and multiple wooden trees all over the table. A lot of decor but only one tree.

This comes after you’ve done so much on TV and movies. Of course, many viewers may know you from Shameless. What do remember most about your time on set?

Shameless was such a dream job. It was a well-oiled machine when I walked on that set. They were so welcoming. Everyone on that set is insanely talented, so it really was a dream job. I knew it when I got there and when I knew I would be staying on the show. I appreciated every day I was there. It was challenging, but I think if something isn’t challenging you’re not growing. I had so much fun on that set. I can’t say enough nice things about the actors and the whole way that was run. It was amazing.

You worked a lot with Jeremy Allen White. What is it like to see how Jeremy’s career has exploded even more with The Bear?

It’s so great. I’m not surprised. It was coming his way for a long time.

How would you describe your dynamic as you developed the onscreen relationship between Lip Gallagher and Tami Tamietti?

We got along right off the bat. Right before I started, I had just had my son. His wife was pregnant, so we were new parents at the exact same time. Then they gave our storyline of having a kid. We were both coming to set already not having slept. There was one scene I was supposed to have throw up in my hair. They were going to get the applesauce for that. They were like, “Oh, they already did your hair.” I looked at them and said, “No, they actually haven’t. This is real. Can we take it out and put the applesauce in?” I didn’t want that in my hair all day. He and I had that exact experience of going through what we were going through onscreen in real life. Then off set we would just commiserate asking, “Are you sleeping?” “No.”Are you sleeping?” “No.” So that was kind of fun.

When you look back at the end of the series and how it was around this COVID-19 time. Something that played into what we saw on screen with Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy). What were your thoughts on how things ended? Where do you think Lip and Tami would be today?

I think COVID changed the way we shot. They kept things more in the house and fewer bigger scenes with people. I don’t think it changed the storyline. I think they could have come up with a ton of ways to end. The writers were so talented. I think if we cut to that now, we’d probably have another kid. Maybe two because let’s be honest, Lip and Tami were not good at birth control. We’d still be figuring it out. I don’t think they’d be going up in life. I think we’d be figuring it out.

Do you stay in touch with a lot of the cast?

We still all see each other and hang out. Noel Fisher is the godfather to my daughter. I would say we got pretty close. And with COVID, there was nobody we could really hang out with. We were forced into a pod together.

You were on so many shows. Did you have a favorite spot you did?

I did a show Persons Unknown in 2010. That was with Chadwick Boseman, who passed away, and Alan Ruck and other amazing actors. We got to live in Mexico City for eight months. That was another highlight of my career. I just think everything you work on is so special. Even doing this Christmas movie, when I went to Kennesaw for the month, you become a family with the people you’re with. Or if it’s a TV show, a couple of months. They become your family and your whole world in this microcosm of living for a little while. I haven’t worked with anyone who I thought was terrible. I’ve been really fortunate to work with lovely people.

Is there a show you wished you’d been on longer?

I wish Shameless never wrapped. Can we get 20 seasons, please? I’d say though multi-cams like Two and a Half Men. I’ve done two pilots that didn’t go that were multi-cams. I just love the live audience aspect of those. I haven’t ever done one consistently. I haven’t been a regular on one of those, but I’d always thought that would be fun to have a live audience once a week.

I know you’re also involved in music with the family band Miner. You actually got to perform on Hart of Dixie with the band, which includes your husband. How was being able to combine your two passions?

The show used almost our whole first album for their soundtrack. Then they had us as a performer for one of the pivotal episodes. That was fun to incorporate music into acting. Any time I’m not working, I”m working on music and writing. I’m honing that skill as well. They dovetail nicely.

You can be seen in movies like The Campaign or Fifty Shades of Black . Do you hear from friends or family who are surprised when you pop up in something?

People still watch The Campaign a lot. They will be like, “Was that you with Will Ferrell in the porta-potty?” I’m like, “It was.” For the moms at my preschool, yeah it was me.

You also did Necessary Roughness. How do you look back on that time? It must have been fun to have John Stamos on set.

John Stamos was lovely to work with. He is just so funny in person and such a sweetheart. That was really fun. I got to go to Atlanta a ton. It was back and forth for three months as I recurred. It was a great experience. It was fun to play such a sassy, bratty girl. But it’s more high-end than a Tami on Shameless. Sheera on Necessary Roughness was just all drama all the time. It was a different character.

And here we are the more wholesome route with the Festival of Trees.

Jacquie felt a lot like me as a person. I thought she was so well-written. That’s what I loved about the script. It just was easy to say the line. It felt like stuff I would say. The chemistry with the whole cast was so great. It felt very natural, which is nice.

What are your go-to Christmas movies?

I love Love Actually. That’s one of my favorites. It always feels like the holidays. I watch Elf every year. I also just turn on the TV, and if there is a Christmas movie on, just watch it. I know it’s a little formulaic, but it just feels good. It feels like a hot cup of cocoa, sitting with your family. You know it’s going to be happy and make you feel good about Christmas.

Elf is one of your favorite movies and you work with him in The Campaign. Funny how life works.

Definitely!

What’s coming up for you next year?

My band is putting out a new album, so we’ve been working on that. I have another movie I’m shooting in teh first quarter of the year. I think that will be out on Netflix. It’s not titled yet, but it’s a wedding comedy. That will be fun. I have another horror film called Stay Safe that will be released around Halloween. So I’m looking forward to all that.

Festival of Trees is available through iTunes, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and other streaming platforms. The movie is also being aired December 24 at 1/Noon on UPtv.