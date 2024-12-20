Kerry Washington in ‘The Six Triple Eight,’ Tree Lighting and Josh Groban Holiday Specials, College Football Playoffs, Time Tripping on ‘Outlander’

The Six Triple Eight

Movie Premiere

Tyler Perry is writer and director of a stirring historical drama that spotlights the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of Black women serving overseas during World War II. Led by a forceful Kerry Washington (Scandal) as Major Charity Adams, the women comprise the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, whose mission sounds menial but strikes at the heart of troop morale. Their assignment: to sort through airplane hangars full of undelivered mail to and from soldiers, while also combating the sexism and racism that comes with the territory. These women prove worthy of this belated salute.

National Christmas Tree Lighting

Special

Country-music star Mickey Guyton hosts the annual ceremony from the Ellipse at the White House and President’s Park in Washington, D.C., a tradition first established in 1923 during President Coolidge’s administration. This year’s lighting of the National Christmas Tree is accompanied by performances from Guyton and a roster including James Taylor, Trisha Yearwood, The War And Treaty, Trombone Shorty, the U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note ensemble, and more.

Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show

Special 9/8c

Another annual TV tradition for the last quarter-century is the Home for the Holidays celebration, featuring stories of adoption and foster care. This year’s format includes a live adoption announced from the stage of the Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, where power singer Josh Groban hosts a musical special of holiday tunes, classic and new. His guests include EGOT Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, The War And Treaty (again), and James Bay.

College Football

The newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff field begins the inaugural First Round games with No. 10 Indiana (my alma mater!) at No. 7 Notre Dame in an intrastate rivalry in South Bend, Indiana. Sean McDonough, Greg McIlroy and Molly McGrath call the action. More games follow Saturday on TNT, Max and ABC/ESPN.

Starz

Outlander

8/7c

A calendar could come in handy to remind us where and when the characters are appearing in this sprawling, time-tripping romantic drama. Two storylines unfold in Scotland, one in 1739, where Roger (Richard Rankin) and his ancestor Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh) are on a futile hunt for Roger’s kidnapped son Jemmy (who we now know didn’t travel back in time). All Creatures Great and Small’s Nicholas Ralph guest-stars as a stranger in the woods who helps Roger figure out his purpose in this timeline. In 20th-century Scotland, Roger’s wife Brianna (Sophie Skelton) continues her frantic search for her son, only to discover a greater threat to her family. And in Revolutionary War-era America, a reunited Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) support Ian (John Bell) and Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small) as they take their relationship to the next level.

