Kerry Washington in ‘The Six Triple Eight,’ Tree Lighting and Josh Groban Holiday Specials, College Football Playoffs, Time Tripping on ‘Outlander’
Kerry Washington stars in Tyler Perry’s WWII movie The Six Triple Eight, about the only Black all-female unit of the Women’s Army Corps. CBS presents the National Christmas Tree Lighting from Washington, D.C., with Mickey Guyton hosting, and Josh Groban goes home for the holidays in a musical special raising awareness for adoption and foster care. The first 12-team College Football Playoffs open the first round in Indiana. Outlander juggles storylines in three different time periods.
The Six Triple Eight
Tyler Perry is writer and director of a stirring historical drama that spotlights the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of Black women serving overseas during World War II. Led by a forceful Kerry Washington (Scandal) as Major Charity Adams, the women comprise the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, whose mission sounds menial but strikes at the heart of troop morale. Their assignment: to sort through airplane hangars full of undelivered mail to and from soldiers, while also combating the sexism and racism that comes with the territory. These women prove worthy of this belated salute.
National Christmas Tree Lighting
Country-music star Mickey Guyton hosts the annual ceremony from the Ellipse at the White House and President’s Park in Washington, D.C., a tradition first established in 1923 during President Coolidge’s administration. This year’s lighting of the National Christmas Tree is accompanied by performances from Guyton and a roster including James Taylor, Trisha Yearwood, The War And Treaty, Trombone Shorty, the U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note ensemble, and more.
Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show
Another annual TV tradition for the last quarter-century is the Home for the Holidays celebration, featuring stories of adoption and foster care. This year’s format includes a live adoption announced from the stage of the Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, where power singer Josh Groban hosts a musical special of holiday tunes, classic and new. His guests include EGOT Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, The War And Treaty (again), and James Bay.
College Football
The newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff field begins the inaugural First Round games with No. 10 Indiana (my alma mater!) at No. 7 Notre Dame in an intrastate rivalry in South Bend, Indiana. Sean McDonough, Greg McIlroy and Molly McGrath call the action. More games follow Saturday on TNT, Max and ABC/ESPN.
Outlander
A calendar could come in handy to remind us where and when the characters are appearing in this sprawling, time-tripping romantic drama. Two storylines unfold in Scotland, one in 1739, where Roger (Richard Rankin) and his ancestor Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh) are on a futile hunt for Roger’s kidnapped son Jemmy (who we now know didn’t travel back in time). All Creatures Great and Small’s Nicholas Ralph guest-stars as a stranger in the woods who helps Roger figure out his purpose in this timeline. In 20th-century Scotland, Roger’s wife Brianna (Sophie Skelton) continues her frantic search for her son, only to discover a greater threat to her family. And in Revolutionary War-era America, a reunited Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) support Ian (John Bell) and Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small) as they take their relationship to the next level.
INSIDE FRIDAY TV:
- The Talk (2 pm/1c, 1 pm/PT, check local listings): After 15 seasons, the daytime talkfest goes silent following a celebratory final episode featuring celebrity guest Howie Mandel and several promised surprises.
- Children Ruin Everything (9/8c, The CW): Whose Line Is It Anyway’s Colin Mochrie guest-stars on the family comedy as a teacher who shames James (Aaron Abrams) for bad parenting after son Felix (Logan Nicholson) gets busted for vandalizing school property.
- The Graham Norton Show (11/10c, BBC America): The eclectic guest list includes ex-Bond Daniel Craig, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan (from Doctor Who’s upcoming Christmas special), Succession’s Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg and musical guest FLO.
ON THE STREAM:
- Before (streaming on Apple TV+): The murky psychological thriller wraps its season with Billy Crystal as child psychologist Eli racing against time to save young Noah (Jacobi Jupe).
- Silo (streaming on Apple TV+): Just renewed for two more seasons, the dystopian sci-fi thriller follows the brewing revolution on the lower levels in Silo 18, with devious Mayor Bernard (Tim Robbins) fighting back by halting deliveries to the working class, gloating, “Only nine missed meals separate a functioning society from chaos.” Who does he think he is, Mr. Burns?
- Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (streaming on Hulu): The Broad City star Ilana Glazer addresses the “human magic” of new motherhood in an irreverent stand-up comedy special.
- Juror #2 (streaming on Max): Director Clint Eastwood’s acclaimed courtroom thriller makes its streaming debut. Also premiering on Max: HBO’s 2000 biopic For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story, starring Andy Garcia as the famed Cuban jazz trumpeter, who’s among the honorees during Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors telecast on CBS.
- Dexter: Original Sin (streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime): In back-to-back episodes of the bloody prequel, young Dexter (Patrick Gibson) begins his forensics internship at Miami Metro while planning a grisly end for a local loan shark.
- The Agency (streaming on Paramount+): The spy drama sends the CIA London bureau’s agent Owen (John Magaro) on a rare field mission to Minsk to get intel on their missing asset, while undercover rookie Danny (Saura Lightfoot-Leon) faces her first major test.