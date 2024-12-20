The Way Home is poised to turn Del’s (Andie MacDowell) world upside down when it returns for its third season on Friday, January 3, 2025, at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel (it will be streaming the next day on Hallmark+).

Season 2 ended with Kat (Chyler Leigh) shocked when her brother Jacob (Spencer MacPherson), who had accidentally time-traveled using the pond on the family property as a child and, upon reuniting, initially decided to stay in 1814, came home to the present day. They were poised to walk into the house; we’ll have to wait until the Season 3 premiere to see if that actually happens.

The only reaction from Del that MacDowell has ever been able to imagine, should that reunion ever take place, is “shock, to believe that your son is dead, having had a service for him.”

But little does she know that now if she does ever see him again, she’d have to also learn about time travel! Del is the only one in the dark; Kat and her daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) both use the pond to go back in time, and her next-door neighbor and Kat’s love interest Elliot (Evan Williams) is in the know. Now, Kat may not have a choice in filling her mother in on that truth.

“As much as Alice and Elliot and Kat have wanted to do this, [if Jacob does walk through that door], it would have to happen because, no pun intended, the cat would be completely out of the bag,” she told TV Insider with a laugh. So as Kat prepares to bring Jacob inside, “It’s also a culmination of wanting to have her in on this for so long that it’s kind of like, okay, wow, whether we’re ready or we’re not, it’s go time.”

But as we’ve seen on The Way Home, there are always twists, which means Jacob walking inside? Not guaranteed.

What we do know is that Season 3 will see Kat and Elliot’s relationship continue to progress. That has not been easy for the two of them, and not just because of her connection with Thomas’ (Kris Holden-Ried) in 1814.

“One of the nice things about the writing on this show is that we don’t give anything away too easy. There’s a nice grounded reality around the way the relationships work, and so even though it may feel like it’s one step forward, two steps back, Elliot and Kat are still learning about each other,” says Wiliams. “And so even when they decide or when the present moment allows them to be moving forward or feel like they’re moving forward with their love, it’s going to inevitably open up new vectors of learning and confusion and connection and separation.”

Leigh and Williams are excited for the audience to see what that relationship looks like in Season 3. “Even though there may be some peak moments, it doesn’t just mean they’re going to ride off into the sunset. It’s not that kind of show,” he previews. “We’re going to get into it. It’s going to get deeper and deeper. That’s the way the pond goes.”

What’s working in their favor now is that he has time-traveled (with Alice), giving him a new understanding of Kat. “There’s an opportunity there for them to have a meeting of the minds and potentially moving forward that might change their relationship to both each other and also how they relate to time,” Williams hints.

Season 2 also left off with Alice recognizing that The Herald intern Casey Goodwin (Vaughan Murrae) was wearing Kat’s engagement ring on a chain. How did they get it? Who are they?

“It’s something that has totally piqued her curiosity at the end of Season 2,” says Laflamme-Snow. “But I think everyone’s trying to discourage Alice from getting too wrapped up in thinking that everyone new that she meets is a time traveler. She’s been through a lot for a teenager, and Kat is very insistent, don’t read into it too much. When more clues start popping up, it gives her a reason to believe that she’s been right all along and she wants to get to the bottom of it. And it’s hard though because we don’t see a lot of Casey. They kind of pop up whenever they want to, and we don’t know when that’s going to be.”

