Meredith Jacobs
Chyler Leigh, Andie MacDowell — 'The Way Home' Season 2 Finale
The Way Home

The Way Home is moving to streaming for its upcoming third season—but there’s a twist!

The third season of the time-travel drama will premiere on Hallmark+ on January 2, 2025—and then premiere on the Hallmark Channel in fall 2025, according to Variety.

“Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed’s incredible storytelling continues to amaze us,” Kate Redinger, senior director of programming, Hallmark Media, said in a statement. “Each season brilliantly builds on the one before and this season promises to be the best one yet. With the intriguing new characters they’ve created and riveting storylines, viewers are in for another enthralling season.”

The Way Home stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow. The Season 2 finale, which aired in March, ended with Kat (Leigh) being surprised when her brother Jacob (Spencer MacPherson) returned to the present, rather than stay in the past, and with them about to reveal he was alive—and where he’d been—to their mother, Del (MacDowell) was about to be told about how their family can time travel using the pond on their property.

'The Way Home' Bosses Explain Kat's 'Moment of Desperation' With Thomas & Future With Elliot
'The Way Home' Bosses Explain Kat's 'Moment of Desperation' With Thomas & Future With Elliot

“What’s the conversation going to be once they get in there? Keep in mind he’s wearing clothes from a different era,” executive producer Alex Clarke told TV Insider after the Season 2 finale. “How do you explain that? In the writers’ room, we know what’s going to unfold if and when she gets them into that kitchen. But I think that’s something the viewers will definitely be waiting on as a big reveal next year.”

Added executive producer Heather Conkie, “Huge reveal, whether Del knew something or nothing or something in her past tweaks that she remembers something. But yeah, that’s the big reveal of Season 3 for sure.”

Speaking of that ability of their family’s, a glimpse into the past revealed that Kat’s father Colton (Jefferson Brown) can time travel, too!

Variety has also revealed details about Season 3, including that Kat and Alice (Laflamme-Snow) will travel back in time to 1974, when Del and Colton met. Playing the teen versions of Kat and Jacob’s parents are Julia Tomasone and Jordan Doww. Also joining the cast for Season 3 is Devin Cecchetto as Evelyn, a young girl Alice meets, “but their friendship could complicate the present.”

What are you hoping to see in The Way Home Season 3? What do you think of the new release schedule? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Way Home, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, January 2, 2025, Hallmark+

