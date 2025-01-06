Meet Doctor Amy Larsen, a brilliant chief of internal medicine, who — after suffering a massive brain injury — is left with no memory of almost a decade of her life. “It’s a fantastic premise,” shares House of Cards’ Molly Parker, who stars as the formidable M.D. in the new series, which is inspired by true events.

“It’s a procedural medical drama, obviously, and has all the elements that we love about that genre — high-stakes mystery illnesses, complicated relationships, and juicy workplace romances. But at its center is this incredible situation that this woman is in that would be completely unbelievable if it hadn’t actually happened.”

When Amy awakens to her new life, she’s shocked to learn that she’s divorced from her soulmate — plus she’s having a secret love affair with a younger resident and has become a woman she doesn’t even recognize. “She thinks she has this beautiful family. She’s essentially this happy woman and she wakes up to find that in the eight years that she doesn’t remember, she’s lost all of that and she doesn’t know why,” Parker explains, adding that while the circumstances are tragic, they are also catalysts for change.

“One of the main themes of the show is this idea of second chances. She’s not really given that opportunity, but she’s given the opportunity to react to her life differently, to make different choices going forward, to decide who she wants to be as opposed to reacting to the things that happen to her.”

Throughout her 30-year career, Parker has played a wide range of roles, including a widow (Deadwood), a politician (House of Cards), and a family matriarch (Netflix’s Lost in Space remake). But in her first outing as a medical professional, the actress found herself on challenging ground. “I can’t pretend to know stuff that I don’t understand [medically]. I am just not good at that,” she says with a laugh.

“Every one of these episodes has this high-stakes moment where the person I’m playing knows exactly what’s going on and what needs to happen, and it needs to happen really quickly. It’s also happening while she’s using a lot of props, so there’s an incredible amount of quick learning that has to happen. It’s given me an enormous respect for the performers who do this kind of work all the time because it’s really intense.”

Doc, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 7, 9/8c, Fox