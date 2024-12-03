“I don’t know what I did or who I am now, but I wanted to be a doctor my entire life and I don’t think I can give that up,” Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) admits in the trailer for Doc, Fox‘s new medical drama premiering on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 9/8c.

The series follows the brilliant Chief of Internal Medicine after she suffers a brain injury in a car accident that erases the last eight years of her memory. Because of the accident, she has no recollection of the patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves, and the tragedy that caused her to push almost everyone away.

The trailer, which you can watch above, shows the accident—she was glancing at her phone—as well as the moment that Amy wakes up and asks about her family. However, they weren’t with her in the car, and the odds of her getting her memories back? “It’s the brain. Nobody knows,” her friend and fellow doctor (Amirah Vann) tells her.

The video also details what’s changed (her divorce, her family) and the kind of doctor she was before the accident (a great one, but not so much with the patients). There is at least one doctor (Scott Wolf) who doesn’t want Amy to get her memories back—because he’s worried that if she remembers what he did, she could ruin his life. Uh-oh!

Amy’s situation does offer her the chance to do things differently. Will she?

Doc is inspired by a true story and based on the hit Italian drama series. In addition to Parker and Vann, it also stars Omar Metwally, Jon Ecker, and Anya Banerjee. Wolf and Patrick Walker are featured in heavily recurring roles.

What do you think of what you’ve seen of Doc so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Doc, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 7, 2025, 9/8c, Fox