‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Season 3 Lineup: Ana Navarro, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Rachel Brosnahan & More

Jeopardy! has unveiled the red (or make that blue) carpet for Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3, dropping the full list of 27 A-listers taking the Alex Trebek stage starting on Wednesday, January 8, at 9 p.m. on ABC. Plus, a snazzy trailer to go along with it.

The star-studded lineup was obtained by Entertainment Weekly and announced on Wednesday (January 18). The upcoming iteration packs a serious network TV punch with some very familiar faces. The contestants are as follows:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Jeopardy! (@celebrityjeopardyabc)

Alongside the big news came an official trailer, with a voiceover calling the special “Hollywood’s most prestigious event.” Cut to host Ken Jennings, who says, “Not what you were expecting?” Jennings helms special in addition to his duties as syndicated host. The rollout also came with a flashy poster of him (below). His role was a “relief” to some fans, as there was speculation Mayim Bialik would still host.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Jeopardy! (@celebrityjeopardyabc)

Fans flooded the Jeopardy! Reddit thread sharing their thoughts on the lineup and who they think will win.

“I think Roy Wood jr is going to win. Comedians do way better then people think they do on celebrity jeopardy,” one wrote.

I can’t wait to see Neil deGrasse Tyson crash and burn,” joked another.

“Hmm, Alvarez being announced a day after this article dropped,” wrote a third.

“Mina Kimes is my pick to win. Seth Green should do very well,” wrote a fourth.

“This seems like a big step up in star power from last year,” wrote a fifth.

Once more, Celebrity Jeopardy! will consist of hour-long episodes, include the Triple Jeopardy round, and be held in a tournament style of quarterfinals, semifinals and a final. The special will air weekly on Wednesdays and the winner will receive a $1 million prize (for their chosen charity) and a berth in the next Tournament of Champions.

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 was won by Ike Barinholtz, who stunned America by proceeding to nearly make the finals of the 2024 Tournament of Champions. Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2’s winner was Lisa Ann Walter, who bowed out of the 2025 ToC but will be in the following one.

Are you excited for Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3? Let us know in the comments section below!

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, January 8, 9/8c, ABC