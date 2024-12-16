‘Jeopardy!’ Drops Big ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ News – See Why Fans are ‘Relieved’

Jeopardy! fans are in for some buzz-worthy news about Celebrity Jeopardy! and Ken Jennings‘ status with the ABC special. On Monday (December 16), the quiz show released the first promo photo of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3. The photo featured Jennings front-and-center as host, clearing up any confusion about whether he’d also host the spinoff.

In the Instagram photo, Jennings snapped a selfie, also giving fans the first glimpse of him hosting the new season. He looked particularly well-kept, with slicked-back hair and a big smile from the host lectern (not podiums, those are for the contestants!). No A-listers could be seen- the lineup will likely be announced in the coming weeks.

The post was captioned, “Ken’s ready for the new season of #CelebrityJeopardy. Are you?” It went on to say that Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, January 8, at 9 p.m. on ABC and Hulu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Jeopardy! (@celebrityjeopardyabc)

In the comments section, fans were thrilled for the new season of Celebrity Jeopardy!, and to know that Jennings was at the host podium after some speculation about his role. There was a possibility that Mayim Bialik would host it, and some even thought Pop Culture Jeopardy! host Colin Jost would get it after rave reviews of him on his version.

“Oh I’m so relieved to hear it’s Ken hosting! Yay!!!” the top comment read.

“I LOVE YOU KEN,” wrote another.

“Mastered the selfie!!” quipped a third fan.

“Bring back the one who played blossom,” wrote a fourth still wishing Bialik would have been picked.

“I really hate to say this but Ken is even better at this than Alex,” gushed a fifth.

“A+ selfie content, Ken,” wrote one more.

Last month, Jeopardy! producers shared details about the annual spinoff. Once more, it will be an hour long, include the Triple Jeopardy round, and be held in a tournament style. The special will air weekly on Wednesdays and the winner will receive a $1 million prize (for their chosen charity) and a berth in the next Tournament of Champions.

“If I was describing Celebrity [Jeopardy!] I would say ‘great gameplay,” producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss promised fans on the Inside Jeopardy podcast. “And that may not be something people are used to associating with Celebrity Jeopardy! but really, it was great gameplay.” Executive Producer Michael Davies shared, “Jeopardy!, when this is an evenly matched game, always works.”

Meanwhile, the Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3 buildup is well underway on social media. The quiz show recently shared a clip from the POV of a contestant answering Final Jeopardy, which fans shared they had never seen before (below). “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen the final jeopardy screen that contestants write on, thanks,” one fan wrote in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Jeopardy! (@celebrityjeopardyabc)

Jennings hosted Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2, while, Bialik, who was axed last December as a syndicated host alongside the former champion but not from potential involvement in future specials, presided over Season 1.

It was all but assumed that Jennings, who hosts the syndicated (or nightly) quiz show, would host Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3. However, his role cryptically had not been solidified.

When Celebrity Jeopardy! was renewed in May, Deadline pointed out that no host was attached. “It’s not clear whether Ken Jennings, who replaced Mayim Bialik will remain as host of the Sony Pictures Television-produced show,” the outlet shared at the time. So it came as welcome news to many fans last month when Jennings was quietly announced as host by ABC.

Are you excited for Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3? Let us know in the comments section below!

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, January 8, 9/8c, ABC