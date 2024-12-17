Stephen Colbert Reacts to Wild Video of Him Dancing With Oprah

Stephen Colbert‘s dance moves went viral over the weekend after a video was shared of him getting his groove on with Oprah Winfrey.

The talk show host addressed the viral video on Monday’s (December 16) episode of The Late Show, noting, “I broke the internet dancing with Oprah at Gayle King‘s birthday party. Not only did I bust a move, I might have torn a hamstring.”

As Colbert pointed out, the dance took place at a surprise birthday party for CBS Mornings host Gayle King, who is set to celebrate her 70th birthday on December 28. Oprah, who is a long-time best friend of King, put together the party and invited Colbert and his wife, Evie.

Oprah shared the dance-floor video on her Instagram page, writing, “A time was had on the dance floor of @gayleking’s surprise 70th birthday party thanks to @djsussone! @stephenathome has some moves with his triple pirouette.”

“It was a lovely night,” Colbert said on Monday’s Late Show. “Evie and I were honored to have been invited, and when everyone was out on the dance floor, Evie said, ‘Look, no-one’s dancing with Oprah. Go ask Oprah to dance.'”

“So I got up, and I did, and Oprah posted it straight to her Insta,” he continued. “Sources are saying this holiday season, I’m Oprah’s favorite thing.”

Colbert added, “I thought about twirling Oprah, but I immediately realized you don’t twirl Oprah. You twirl for Oprah. Or, as she called it, my ‘triple piroutte.’ Evie has a slightly different name for that move, it’s the ‘Stephen, please stop.'”

“Omg, how did I not see this on the weekend? Love it! And love you, Stephen,” wrote one fan on Instagram.

“I can just hear Evie telling you to stop. But on the other hand, your moves looked fabulous. And you can say you danced with Oprah!” said another.

“Wow, you have some moves Colbert,” another added.

Another joked, “Audition tape for Dancing with the stars.”

Oprah also shared a video of the moment the surprise party was sprung on King, which sent the TV anchor stumbling backwards in shock.

“My bestie of 50 years is turning 70 so we gathered everyone that loved her to celebrate,” Oprah captioned the post. “Hard thing to surprise her, O the stories we have made up, the lies we have told to keep this a secret. Happy birthday @gayleking, sorry we almost gave you a heart attack.”

“You’d react that way too if you saw John Dickerson jump out of a cake,” Colbert quipped, referring to King’s former co-host.