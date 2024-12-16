‘Jeopardy!’ Viewers Shocked After Contestants Hit Triple Stumper on U.S. President Clue

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

There’s nothing that unites Jeopardy! fans more than knowing an obvious answer that all the contestants got wrong, and that’s exactly what happened on Friday’s (December 13) game.

Friday’s episode saw returning one-day champion Ashley Chan, a publicist from Lewisville, Texas, taking on Carla Winston, a political scientist from Baltimore, Maryland, and Ram Murali, a writer originally from London, England.

A category in the first round, People In History, proved particularly tricky for the three contestants, seeing a number of incorrect responses. The most shocking was a triple stumper in the $400 clue, which read, “An 1806 duel involving this future president resulted in the death of Charles Dickinson.”

None of the three players could figure it out, so host Ken Jennings had to reveal the answer, “Who was Andrew Jackson?”

In 1806, Jackson fought a duel with attorney and slave trader Charles Dickinson over a dispute involving payments for a forfeited horse race. Dickinson fired first, with the bullet hitting Jackson in the chest. Jackson survived and returned fire, killing Dickinson. Jackson was never prosecuted, and 23 years later, in 1829, he became U.S. President.

Fans couldn’t believe that none of the contestants knew the answer, especially as Jackson and the duel have come up on Jeopardy! in the past.

“Surprised nobody got the Andrew Jackson clue,” wrote one commenter on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum.

“Yes me too and I’m pretty sure Andrew Jackson’s violent history has been a jeopardy question in other episodes,” replied another user.

“Jeopardy contests should go with Andrew Jackson if there’s a clue about a President killing someone face-to-face,” added a viewer on X.

Another fan said the opening round made them “scream” in frustration, writing, “Thomas Pane! Tonight’s first scream! Then, Andrew Jackson! Starting with so much screaming!”

Despite the Jackson blunder and seven incorrect responses in total, all three players rebounded later in the round, with Chan picking up $1,000 on the Daily Double and leading with $7,600 heading into Double Jeopardy.

Chan continued to hold onto the lead throughout the episode, giving her a slight lead over Murali heading into Final Jeopardy! However, both Chan and Murali answered the final clue incorrectly, with only Winston getting it right. Fortunately, Chan’s underbet saw her scrape the victory for her second consecutive win.

What did you think of Friday’s episode? Did you get the Andrew Jackson question? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

