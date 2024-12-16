‘The View’: Ana Navarro Reveals Details About Kamala Harris’ Exclusive Christmas Party

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The cohosts of The View spent the top of the hour catching up about their busy, busy weekends on Monday’s (December 16) new show. While Whoopi Goldberg spent the weekend working on her other job — that is, performing in Annie — her cohosts had a lot of activities to report.

Sunny Hostin revealed that she was in Washington, D.C. for President Joe Biden’s holiday party before heading to Los Angeles for the wedding of Yvette Nicole Brown. She also revealed she attended Vice President Kamala Harris’ holiday party the weekend before.

Ana Navarro then revealed that she and Hostin were on the same train to D.C. on Friday night because she, too, was attending a major event: “I was going to Kamala Harris’ black tie event,” she explained. “She does a black tie for her close friends and family and people she’s known for decades. There’s no phones allowed, so she lets her hair down. We all let our hair down.”

She then shared a photo of herself outside of the party, which was the only place she was allowed to get that shot because of the rules of the swanky soiree.



Navarro then went on to regale everyone with intimate details of the event, saying, “She danced until way past midnight — every song! Tim Walz was there. She’s good, guys, she’s good.” She then recapped heading down to Miami for a family event and back to New York.

For Sara Haines, it was a weekend to take her kids to see the mall Santa and start baking, while Alyssa Farah Griffin went to a new church and hung out with her neighbors.

Elsewhere in the episode, the cohosts reacted to the hubbub about unidentified drones floating around New Jersey, Mitt Romney’s assertion that Donald Trump is the Republican party now, and reports of a new app that allows home buyers to find out their potential neighbors’ political affiliations.

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC