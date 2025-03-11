A segment on The Price is Right got out of hand on Wednesday, March 5, as host Drew Carey put on an accent and gave his best impression of a very famous line as the contestant flipped out over winning a car.

Charles Abbott, from Boston, Massachusetts, got called to the stage after correctly guessing the price of designer accessories, including a tie, scarf, jewelry, and a hat. He bid $1,020. The actual price was $2,410. Being the highest bidder, Abbott was the winner and had the chance to win a car. He excitedly jumped up and down before making his way to the stage.

He got to play Five Price. In this game, the contestant is shown five price tags. One of them is the actual price of the car. The game show contestant plays a game of True or False with small prizes to win them. If they get all four correct, they can select four prices from the board. However many they get right is the amount they can pick. If one of the amounts is right, they win the car. When Abbott was shown the 2025 Kia K-4 LXS, he jumped up and down again.

The first prize for Abbott to guess was a vegetable chopper. Carey had no idea what it was and asked if it was an onion grater.

Announcer George Gray said, “I will give you a clue- Schwarzenegger.” “Get to the choppa” is a famous line said by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movie Predator.

“It’s a choppa,” Carey said.

After Gray gave a brief explanation of the item, Carey said in his best Schwarzenegger voice, “The price of the chopper is $23. Is that true or false?” Abbott said it was true, which was right, earning him one price from the board.

The second item was a massager. Carey touched the item and said, “I know what this is. It’s a massage…thing.” He paused, then said, “I hope.” The price shown was $149. Abbott said it was false, which was not correct.

The third item was a flashlight, which Carey finally knew. The advertised price was $50, but it was actually $75. Abbott said it was false, so he earned another price from the board.

The last item the host knew because he said he owned it. The electric razor was advertised at $38, which was true. However, the contestant said it was false, earning him only two prices. From the board, he picked $22,940 and $24,145. The latter price was the winner, resulting in Abbott winning the car. He screamed, jumped up and down on stage, and yelled, “Oh my God!” before getting into the car.

After Abbott had celebrated, Carey put on his Schwarzenegger voice again, saying, “We are going to see a commercial and get to the chopper. We’ll be right back!”

Abbott lost on the Showcase Showdown round, not advancing to the Showcase.