How Did ‘Squid Game’ Season 1 End?

Squid Game‘s long-awaited second season is nearly here and with it the continuation of Gi-hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) story.

Making its debut back in 2021, Squid Game sees the down-on-his-luck man with a gambling problem courted to play the titular game and joining the competition without much knowledge of what he’s signing up for. When it’s revealed that the event involved playground games with a deadly cost, Gi-hun is among the players sent home after the initial rounds, before he decides to opt back in for a chance of winning big money.

Ultimately, Gi-hun makes it through the games, coming out victorious at the expense of others, including a childhood friend he fought to the death in the final round. Despite his major winnings, Gi-hun struggles with the reality of his new circumstances because he wins the game, but it essentially costs him his mother, who suffers with her health in his absence, his daughter’s presence as she prepares to move overseas with her mother, and his own peace of mind.

When Gi-hun learns that Player 001 (Oh Yeong-su) didn’t actually die in the game following his victory, he’s clued into the fact that he’s the creator of the games that have been running for years and, on the verge of death, wanted to experience them for himself. Player 001, otherwise known as Oh Il-Nam, passes the reins to the “Front Man,” which leads to the other key factor of Squid Game Season 1’s ending.

At the same time that Gi-hun is on his journey, young officer Joon-ho (Wi Ha-joon) seeks out his long-missing brother In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), who turns out to be the game’s “Front Man.” Joon-ho disguises himself as one of the game’s red jumpsuit-wearing workers as he gathers information. When Joon-ho finds himself at the edge of a cliff face-to-face with the Front Man, he becomes aware of the masked man’s true identity.

Realizing his brother In-ho has had a major role in organizing these games, Joon-ho refuses to go with him and is shot, falling from the cliff, leaving his life in the balance. Ultimately, it seems that Joon-ho didn’t perish in that cliffhanger as it’s already been announced he’ll return for Season 2.

As for Gi-hun, he brushes himself off, dyes his hair red, and prepares to follow his daughter to America but can’t stop himself from wanting to put up a fight with those in control of the game. He is partially triggered when he witnesses the man who courted him into joining the game targeting new prospective players.

What will happen next following Gi-hun’s promise to deliver justice? Stay tuned and let us know what you hope to see when Squid Game returns for Season 2.

Squid Game, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, December 26, Netflix