“I think that fans are going to be really left satisfied, but then also wanting more,” Bridget Moynahan, who has played Erin Reagan across all of Blue Bloods, says of how the show ends.

In honor of the CBS drama’s final season, airing Fridays on CBS, the actor and director stopped by TV Insider’s office to talk about the end, what to expect, and what’s coming up for Erin—more clashes with Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), of course (“Isn’t that our whole relationship?”). There’s one in the November 15 episode, about a seemingly rehabilitated criminal from an old case who becomes the subject of an armed robbery investigation.

There’s also fun to be had in watching the rest of the family react whenever Erin’s ex-husband Jack (Peter Hermann) shows up at the weekly dinner. “The rest of the family really is not into him,” acknowledges Moynahan with a laugh. “This season he does come in a few times, and I think that people are going to be really excited about the last episode in regards to that storyline.”

When it comes to that very complicated relationship, “it’s so interesting, right? Your kind of first major love and the hurt and then the knowledge that that’s really like your soulmate and best friend and you keep flirting over the years,” she says. “Isn’t it so much fun kind of still flirting with that bad relationship? It’s maybe not the healthiest thing for you, even in adulthood.”

As for what else she can tease about the series finale (airing December 13), Moynahan is careful. “There’s some heartbreak and there’s some joyful news. There’s some hopeful news,” she shares.

We do, of course, know there will be one last family dinner. That was “emotional, both onscreen and offscreen,” Moynahan says. “It was a lot of saying goodbye and a lot of grateful moments to be shared.”

Watch the full video interview above for more from Moynahan, then let us know in the comments section below how you’d like to see the show end for Erin.

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS