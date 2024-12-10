‘The View’: Sara Haines Condemns People Who Celebrated CEO Shooting

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The cohosts of The View had a lot to say about the latest development in the shooting death of United Healthcare’s CEO on Tuesday’s (December 10) episode, after a suspect was arrested in the case.

First, Alyssa Farah Griffin responded to the details known about the suspect so far, including that he was from an affluent family, received an Ivy League education, and was reported missing by his family several months ago. “I think it’s a reminder that criminals or people who do harm don’t fit into any one box. I think we’re so quick to stereotype people. You expect a certain socioeconomic level or a certain educational background.”

After noting that his political persuasions weren’t precisely clear to authorities, she added, “To me, it symbolizes more likely there was some kind of a mental health break and that he may have acted in an extreme way because he wasn’t treating something that came on suddenly. That’s my speculation.”

Joy Behar then pointed out that there are certain public officials who have been politicizing the issue, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz. “Why does Ted Cruz insist on dividing Americans even further, is my question to him.” She then went on to point out that the weapon used in this assassination was a so-called “ghost” gun, which is subject to Supreme Court review at the moment. “What type of country are we living in that some nut case can get a gun that has no serial number that he can make the same way that he can text me? Come on,” Behar exclaimed.

Sunny Hostin then offered her legal rationale for why the Supreme Court should vote that they can be regulated by the federal government. “They’re linked to nearly 700 homicides since between 2016 and 2021… That’s a tenfold increase. And the Supreme Court is looking at whether or not it is considered a firearm. Of course it is,” she explained.

Sara Haines turned back to the story of the alleged shooter and said, “I think that there is a shock in finding out who it is, just because this man could have changed things in this world. He had every privilege that could be given to someone ever, he came from a wealthy family — highly educated, valedictorian of his class, all the things were there. He’s a very smart person, and yet this is the option he chose, rather than going into a system and truly changing the ills and problems.”

She then went on to offer her stern condemnation of anyone who was joyful over the CEO’s murder. “I think there’s so many massive problems with the insurance companies that is clear, and we all know it. It is almost like a criminal racket. This is never the answer to that… He may be a millionaire. You may hate people with money… You have to reflect on yourself if you at any point were gleeful about this because it is so disturbing to see the residual effect of how many people applauded this person, as if this is how we live in this country or in this world, it is unacceptable.”

Haines then went on to claim that some employees who’d worked with the CEO said he “wanted to change things,” adding, “So that’s what you get when you take this kind of action.”

