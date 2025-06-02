Todd Chrisley Says He Was Treated Better Than Black Inmates in Prison

Todd Chrisley is opening up about his time in federal prison and the systemic issues he witnessed while locked up.

The reality star and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were released from prison on Wednesday (May 28) after being pardoned by President Donald Trump. The couple had previously been convicted of bank and tax fraud, with Todd sentenced to 12 years at FPC Pensacola and Julie given a seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington.

Speaking at a press conference in Nashville on Friday (May 30), Todd shared details about his incarceration and the different treatment he witnessed regarding his fellow inmates.

“I have met some wonderful men. I have listened to some horrific stories about things that have gone on in our system,” Todd said, per the New York Post. “I will continue to fight for all of the guys that I dealt with and that I was blessed to be with at FPC Pensacola. I will continue to expose the injustices that go on there and throughout the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).”

The Chrisley Knows Best star went on to claim that Black inmates weren’t afforded the same opportunities as himself. “Being in the prison system, anyone that says that it’s a fair shake — it’s not. Because I dealt with young African-American males in the prison that I was in that were not treated the same,” he stated.

“They were denied programming. They were denied access to certain things,” Todd continued. “I was not denied that, but we know why I wasn’t denied that. And so I think that that is a much bigger picture that we all as a society as a whole need to look at: that we are one.”

He also shared the reaction he received from his fellow inmates upon his release, noting, “When I left that day, there was only 317 men at our camp, but they were lined up shouting when I was walking out and they were saying ‘Dont forget us, don’t forget us’ and my commitment is to them that I will never forget them.”

During the press conference, Todd was asked about his “physical transformation,” which he described as his “BOP glow.”

“I’ll actually have more access to better products now that I’m out,” Todd said. “I think that I had nothing to do other than to read and to work out. And so I worked out every morning at 10:45 until 12:00 with my buddies there.”

However, Todd did joke that his appearance could also be due to the work he underwent before he was locked up. “Maybe it’s just all the residual Botox that never wore off,” he quipped.

He also talked about staying focused on his mental health while behind bars, noting, “I read, and my walk with Christ became deeper. And I talked to my daughter [Savannah] every day, to Chase, to Grayson. And then I was able to email with Julie every day. And so I think that for me, I haven’t had the same effects that so many people leaving the prison system have had.”