Do blondes have more fun? Julie Chrisley seems to think so as the reality star returns to her roots.

As first reported by People, the Chrisley Knows Best star and recently released jailbird was spotted leaving a Target store on June 8 with an update to her hair color.

In pictures and videos posted to TikTok by @harleigh_hill, Chrisley is seen smiling and showing off her shoulder-length golden blonde hair with ashy undertones, along with a mouthful of pearly whites. She’s wearing a navy blue top with three-quarter puff sleeves and a pair of jeans as she knelt by young fans, who eagerly shared the images on social media.

When fans last saw Chrisley, she was still sporting her fresh-from-prison look, with natural gray roots peeking through her darker hair color. The color change comes as a shock after the reality star stated to her children she would not be returning to her blonde color.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, son Grayson Chrisley recounted how he asked his mother if she would go back to her lighter color after prison and she stated, “I’m not doing that.”

Fans were quick to comment about the encounter. “How cool is this! The fact she wanted to stay away from the media and photos but still was willing to take pictures with you all makes her even more likeable,” said one fan in the comments section of the photo.

The posts arrive after she and husband Todd Chrisley were released from prison on Wednesday, May 28. They were sentenced in January 2023 for tax evasion and bank fraud after they were convicted of conspiring to defraud banks in the Atlanta area out of more than $30 million in loans by submitting false documents. The duo was initially found guilty and sentenced to a combine 19 years, but were released thanks to a pardon from President Donald Trump.

The couple only spent two years of their 12- and seven-year prison sentences behind bars. On the day of their release, the couple were picked up by their son Grayson and daughter Savannah, who gave a statement to the press.

“This process has been absolutely insane, and I’m just so grateful that I’m gonna leave here with my dad,” Savannah told reporters before her father’s release. “I’m just a daughter who wants to take her dad home with me.”

Following their release, Chrisley stated that she would avoid the media at this time, making the pictures that much rarer. On May 30, she missed a family press conference following her release from prison, stating that she was spending time with adopted daughter Chloe.