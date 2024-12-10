‘Tis the season to build once again with LEGO Masters Holiday Bricktacular. Fox’s Yuletide special offshoot of the hit competition series returns for a third year with a new list of celebs: Sophia Bush, Holly Robinson Peete, Eric McCormack, and Lil Rel Howery. During the two-night event, they’ll roll up their sleeves and team up with show fan favorites Christine Blandino, Stephen Joo, Aaron Newman, and Corey D. Samuels.

The duos will be tasked with creating a decked-out holiday house filled with traps inspired by the go-to Christmas flick Home Alone. Then they will go head-to-head and make a reindeer-replacement-build that puts a twist on Santa’s sleigh. Just like its LEGO Masters counterpart, the episodes are hosted by Will Arnett with judges Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard. They’ll have the arduous decision of choosing a winner to receive $10,000 for the charity of their choice.

Before the games begin, TV Insider has been gifted a stocking stuffer in the form of the above exclusive clip. The teaser sees Arnett, stache and all, setting the expectation for the impending battle. “This is going to be so exciting it’s going to make you want to scream specifically with hands on your cheeks,” he tells the competitors. He then revealed that LEGO Masters was going Home Alone for the holidays. A nod to young Kevin McCallister’s (Macaulay Culkin) iconic scene in the movie.

The excitement filled the room with everyone recreating the moment. Robinson Peete calls Home Alone her family’s “favorite movie ever” and confessed that she once actually left one of her own kids, Ryan, at a friend’s house. For a moment she became Kate McCallister (Catherine O’Hara) from the flick and screamed, “Ryan!”

Has Each team was instructed to grab one of the homes provided and build the wildly imaginative booby traps like they were catching their own Wet Bandits. Participants had seven hours to get their brick on.

Past stars who have participated in the Bricktacular include Robin Thicke, Cheryl Hines, Rob Riggle, Finesse, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne, NeNe Leakes, and the late Leslie Jordan. Who will join Thicke and Riggle and earn bragging rights this year?

LEGO Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, December 10 and 17, 8/7c, Fox