As Season 4 of LEGO Masters continues, host Will Arnett and judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard are bringing in the holidays with the second installment of its Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular.

The two-night event will see unpredictable twists and surprises as special guests NeNe Leakes, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne, and Rob Riggle pair up with fan-favorite former contestants throughout the series.

Returning contestants include David Guedes (Season 3), Caleb Schilling (Season 2), Krystle Starr (Season 1), and Randall Wilson (Season 2), and they will compete in jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges for $10,000 to charities of their choice.

In the footage above, we see Arnett and the judges having fun hosting the event, as we see the celeb contestants building Lego Santas, reindeer, and crashing them into each other. Some of the celebs, like Leaks, ask, “I wonder if you could build me a Lego wig,” before busting into her own rendition of “Jingle Bells.” We also see Lynch get intimidated by some of the builds, asking his partner, “I went to Ikea, you gotta put all that together. Is it like that? Without no tools?” His partner reassures him, “Yeah, more or less.”

And, of course, it wouldn’t be Season 4 if there weren’t any hilarious puns. In this case, “Let’s get bricked up” from Lynch and “Get your brick on,” to which Arnett says in the trailer, “I said it like that just cause I’m hoping that’d be the promo.” And indeed, it made the promo.

Check out the trailer above.

Throughout the season, viewers have been treated to awe-inspiring builds, ranging from Cirque du Soleil-inspired creations to constructing an explosive volcano. Other exciting new challenges included building remote control cars with LEGO, crash tests, and creating LEGO pet palaces for a group of kittens on set.

Celebrity Lego Masters Holiday Bricktacular, Monday, December 18 & Tuesday, December 19, 8/7c, FOX