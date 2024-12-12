Donnie Wahlberg is back to explore more twisted crimes as part of another season of Investigation Discovery’s Very Scary People. Over eight all-new episodes the host and executive producer taps into some of the most nefarious individuals who committed horrific acts. These horrific stories are told through personal firsthand accounts through rare in-depth interviews and archival footage.

The Blue Bloods star said in a release that this season the show, in its sixth season, will be “diving deeper into each case.” Adding, “It’s more personal, more emotional, and resonates on a whole new level.”

Anthony Sowell, known as “The Cleveland Strangler,” is at the center of the premiere. Someone who lured unsuspecting women into his modest house where he’d torture, rape and murder them. The 61-year-old died on death row of a terminal illness in 2021.

The exclusive clip from the episode above sees one of his victims recount her terrifying experience with the serial killer. Melvette Sockwell was taken upstairs where she was left in the room before Sowell came back and pulled a knife “as long as my arm” to her throat. He whispered, “I’m going to feed you, then I’m going to kill you.” Somehow Sockwell managed to escape the ordeal.

Other episodes to come include an undetected serial killer posing as an FBI informant, a diabolical drug kingpin who terrorized New York City, a dangerous bodybuilding gang that inspired a Hollywood movie, and a rising boxing star turned cold-blooded killer. If you can’t get enough of Very Scary People, Wahlberg brings his wife Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg in for a Very Scary Lovers spinoff special. The power couple and true crime junkies spotlight one of the most sinister criminal couples “Thrill Killers” Benjamin and Erika Sifrit.

Very Scary People and Very Scary Lovers are produced for ID by Donnie and Jennifer McCarthy-Wahlberg’s production company, Work Baby, in partnership with Pilgrim Media Group, a division of Lionsgate Alternative Television with executive producers Desma Simon, Leigh Purinton, and Jonathan Baruch.

Very Scary People premiere, December 15, 9/8c, Investigation Discovery

Very Scary Lovers, February 2, 11/10c, Investigation Discovery