Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, and Danielle Olivera have a quality catch-up session while out on the town, but the conversation gets serious very quickly in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 18 episode of Summer House.

“I will say, this summer has been a little bit of a breath of fresh air,” Kyle tells Paige and Danielle. “I feel like the vibes are in a good place. I’m not gonna lie, I would love for Craig [Conover] to be up here more often.”

“Me too. I love him. He’s my friend,” Paige says. Paige’s mention of Craig as her “friend” instead of longtime “boyfriend” has Danielle chiming in, “Just your friend?” Paige replies, “Obviously, I love him, but I think of him, like, as my best friend.”

Kyle admits that he “picked up on a little uncertainty” about Paige and Craig’s future when the Southern Charm star visited two weeks earlier. Kyle asked Craig if he envisioned a world where he doesn’t end up with Paige. “I mean, there’s always that chance, right? It’s very probable. You would be naive to be like, ‘Oh, it’s all just going to work out,'” Craig said.

Kyle tells Paige that he’s no longer pushing for her to get engaged because he’s not sure if it’s what she wants. “You don’t think you’re stringing him along?” Kyle asks.

“I don’t at all because I know I’m going to marry him,” Paige responds. “But it’s going to be on my terms. And like, if that’s not okay, then okay, that’s not okay for you.”

Danielle doesn’t believe Paige is being completely honest with herself. “There’s something holding you back, and I don’t know what it is,” Danielle tells her friend. Paige looks taken aback by Danielle’s words. “I’m gonna get real with you: I think you’re giving him nothing,” Danielle says.

Summer House, Season 8, Thursdays, 9/8c, Bravo