The team’s going to have to trust OA’s (Zeeko Zaki) old army buddy, Clay (Chicago Med‘s Guy Lockard), in the FBI midseason finale.

TV Insider has the exclusive details and photos for the December 17 episode, the last of 2024. (The show returns on January 28, 2025.) In “Riptide,” after three Customs Officers are shot dead in a cargo heist, the team entrusts OA’s old army buddy Clay to help them determine if it was an inside job. Check out our exclusive photos below.

It looks like things might get intense when OA and Clay meet with Maggie (Missy Peregrym), Jubal (Jeremy Sisto), and Isobel (Alana De La Garza). Plus, who are Maggie, OA, and Scola (John Boyd) after?

It was in the second episode of this season that OA crossed paths with Clay again, at an event with his girlfriend Gemma (Comfort Clinton). OA and Clay served together as platoon leaders, and the agent is surprised that his friend is no longer living in London. Clay is now in private security (“corporate espionage,” as OA calls it), and he even essentially forced OA to help him out on the job: distracting a waiter in a restaurant so he could plant a bug ahead of a meeting.

Then, in the third episode, Clay said that there wasn’t much difference between what they do, but OA disagreed: “No, there is a big difference, Clay. I enforce the law, I help people. You enrich corporations. Why are we even having this conversation?” Clay argued that he didn’t want to admit it but he liked helping him out, that the “cloak and dagger stuff [suited] him.”

It was in that episode that Clay got involved in the case; OA went to him for access to an app of his company’s. While they had different perspectives on the app (Clay saw it as unethical, OA as illegal), at the end of the episode, it was staying up—and OA had made Clay a CI to give him any and all intel from it that endangered public safety. He’d shut him down if he didn’t play ball. “Back in business, baby,” Clay said with a laugh, “like old times.”

What do you think of Clay so far? What are you hoping to see in the fall finale? Let us know in the comments section below.

