Get ready to see a whole new Stewie in the new Family Guy special episode on Hulu.

“Gift of the White Guy,” which will begin streaming on Monday, November 25, will see Stewie change his attitude upon learning he’s on Santa’s “Naughty List.” TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of just that.

“I got your text. What’s so urgent? Did your Google alert for ‘David Beckham divorce’ go off?” Brian asks. Not yet, “but it will. Tom and Gisele’s breakup really sent a shock wave through that tier of hotness,” Stewie says.

Rather, he needs help carrying his weapons to the trash. “This is the end of evil Stewie,” he declares. “I’m breaking good.” Brian thinks he’s overreacting. Watch the full sneak peek above for more, including a nod to another animated series.

“Stewie discovers Santa has a naughty and nice list, and when he realizes matricide and wanton destruction might very well seem more ‘naughty’ than ‘nice,’ he decides to give up his weapons for good,” said showrunners and executive producers, Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, of the special. “Meg’s accidental disintegration, however, provides an unexpected Christmas complication.”

Also in “Gift of the White Guy,” Peter must recover Lois’ Christmas brooch after gifting it away in a White Elephant exchange.

This upcoming special is part of the year-round Family Guy 25th anniversary celebration. The first special, for Halloween, “Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater” is now streaming on Hulu. The voice cast features Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, and Arif Zahir.

Family Guy has yet to return with new episodes on Fox; it wasn’t part of the fall or winter lineups, but the network still has premiere dates to announce for that, The Cleaning Lady, and Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

Family Guy, Holiday Special, Monday, November 25, Hulu