JonBenét Ramsey’s Dad Thinks He Knows Who Murdered His Daughter

JonBenét Ramsey‘s father, John Ramsey, has a theory as to who murdered his daughter in 1996, but he says police “blew it off.”

There has been a long list of suspects over the years when it comes to who killed the then six-year-old beauty pageant contestant, including JonBenét’s parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, her then nine-year-old brother, Burke, convicted pedophile Gary Oliva, and former teacher John Mark Kerr.

However, John believes one suspect stands out above the rest. Speaking to People ahead of the new Netflix docuseries Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, which premieres on Monday, November 25, John pointed to a masked intruder who snuck into a home in Boulder, Colorado, nine months after JonBenét’s murder and raped a 12-year-old girl.

“To me, it could easily have been the same person,” Ramsey told the outlet. “The police blew it off as, ‘No, it’s not the same.’”

John added that he was shocked when he learned the unidentified 12-year-old girl had reportedly been sexually assaulted in the middle of the night just two miles from where the Ramseys lived. He also claimed she attended the same dance studio as JonBenét.

“I think the method of operation was exactly the same,” he explained. “I believe the killer was in the house when we came home, waited til we went to sleep. [The parents of the 12-year-old] came home, set the burglar alarm, and the killer was already in the house. A very similar method, and yet the police blew it off. It was the same investigator as our case.”

He continued, “But even the father of the little girl said, ‘On a scale of one to 10, I rate the police minus five.’ They just… just bone-headed ignorance. But yes, I think that was very possibly the same person.”

Netflix’s upcoming three-part docuseries tells the story of JonBenét, who was raped and brutally murdered in the Ramseys’ home in December 1996. At the time, the Ramsey family quickly fell under suspicion, though none of them were ever charged. The series investigates the mishandling of the case by law enforcement and the media.

“We assumed that the police would show some level of discernment and wisdom and say, ‘Yeah, well this is crazy, to think [we] murdered our child,’” John told People. “Well, they never did. They made that decision on day one, and tried desperately to prove it.”

He is now hoping to convince police in Boulder, CO, to give the go-ahead for labs to test new DNA evidence that could help prove who killed his daughter.

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, Premiere, Monday, November 25, Netflix

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.