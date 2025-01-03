John Ramsey Explains Why JonBenét’s Murder Could Be Linked to Another Cold Case

John Ramsey is doubling down on the theory that his daughter JonBenét Ramsey‘s murder could be connected to the same person responsible for a 1997 assault on a girl who attended the same dance studio as JonBenét.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, John pointed to a masked intruder who snuck into a home in Boulder, Colorado, nine months after JonBenét’s murder and attempted to rape a 12-year-old girl. John claims the police “blew it off” at the time, saying the two cases weren’t connected.

“Well, I think there’s a very strong indication that there possibly is a connection,” John told the outlet. “The police blew it off in the beginning and, to my knowledge, never looked at that as an option. The police chief at that time said, ‘Well, it’s not the same because that little girl in the second incident was not murdered.’ That’s absurd to say something like that.”

The renewed interest in the JonBenét case comes after the recent Netflix docuseries Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey. The three-part series tells the story of JonBenét, who was brutally murdered in the Ramseys’ home in December 1996. She was found in the basement with a fracture to her skull and signs of being strangled. She also showed signs of being sexually assaulted.

At the time, John and his wife Patsy Ramsey were treated as suspects, though neither were ever charged. In 2008, then-District Attorney Mary Lacy publicly apologized to the family, noting that evidence had cleared John and Patsy and JonBenét’s brother Burke (who was 9 at the time of the murder). Patsy died in 2006 from ovarian cancer.

Back in 2004, CBS’ 48 Hours reported on the JonBenét case and referenced the 1997 attack on JonBenét’s dance studio classmate. The report stated that on September 14, 1997, an unknown suspect broke into the girl’s home (just two miles from the Ramsey’s home) and attacked her. The victim’s mother heard whispering and confronted the attacker, who fled the scene.

“My feeling is he got into the house while they were out and hid inside the house, so he would have been in there for perhaps four to six hours, hiding,” the victim’s father told 48 Hours. “The first thing that occurred to us was that it was the parallel to the Ramsey case because it was exactly the same situation.”

“There’s a possibility it was the same person [who killed JonBenét],” John told Fox News Digital, adding, “the method of operation for this person was the same.”

“I believe he was in our home when we got home from going out to friends for dinner with the kids,” Ramsey said of the person who murdered his daughter. “We went to bed, and he waited till we were asleep and attacked JonBenét.”

He continued, “In the second case, the parents had gone out. They came home, and they set the burglar alarm on. And the mother heard a noise, eventually, and went into the child’s bedroom, and there was a person standing over her bed. So the person was in the house when they came home because they set the burglar alarm. He couldn’t have gotten in otherwise.”

Former Boulder Police Chief Mark Beckner dismissed the connection back in 2000, stating, “While the two cases have some similarities, detectives found no definitive connection at the time.”

Boulder Police now has a new chief, Stephen Redfearn, who recently agreed to meet with John to discuss the case. John hopes Redfearn will use his powers to recruit the FBI to help with the unsolved case, along with giving the go-ahead for new DNA testing.

