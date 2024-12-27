JonBenét Ramsey’s Father Hopes Case Can Be Solved After DNA Breakthrough

JonBenét Ramsey‘s father, John Ramsey, believes there is a chance the decades-old case of his daughter’s murder could finally be solved after police agree to a new sit-down meeting.

Speaking to The U.S. Sun on the 28th anniversary of JonBenét’s death on Thursday, December 26, John revealed that new chief of Boulder Police Stephen Redfearn has agreed to a sit down to discuss the case and potentially use his powers to recruit the FBI to help, along with new DNA testing.

“We are encouraged that the police will finally use the FBI’s skills and resources to help solve our case,” John told the outlet.

The increased interest in the case comes after the recent Netflix docuseries Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, in which John talked about how new DNA testing could finally identify the killer.

Netflix’s three-part docuseries tells the story of JonBenét, who was brutally murdered in the Ramseys’ home in December 1996. She was found in the basement with a fracture to her skull and signs of being strangled. She also showed signs of being sexually assaulted.

John and his wife Patsy Ramsey came under suspicion at the time, though neither were ever charged. In 2008, then-District Attorney Mary Lacy publicly apologized to the family, noting that evidence had cleared John and Patsy and JonBenét’s brother Burke (who was 9 at the time of the murder). Patsy died in 2006 from ovarian cancer.

DNA was discovered under JonBenét’s fingernails, in her underwear, and on several items, including a garrote used to strangle her and a blanket used to conceal her body. John has stated that many of these items were never properly tested.

“Suppose they now use cutting-edge DNA labs to develop a DNA profile in the proper format for familial genealogy research,’ John told The U.S. Sun. “In that case, we have pretty good odds of finding the killer’s identity.”

John also spoke with Fox News Digital, revealing he plans to ask Redfearn to reach out to “one or two” of these labs to “see what they can come up with.”

DNA profiling involving genealogy work has proved successful in the past when it comes to identifying suspects. In 2018, the technique identified Joseph James DeAngelo as the Golden State Killer. Ramsey believes the technique could achieve similar results for his daughter.

The news of the upcoming police meeting comes a week after John said he received a letter from an anonymous sender who claimed to know the identity of JonBenét’s killer. John said he reached out to the sender but has yet to hear back from her.

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, Streaming, Netflix

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.