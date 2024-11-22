‘Happy’s Place’ Sneak Peek: Bobbie & Isabella Have an Emotional Breakthrough (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Happy's Place

Happy’s Place may have introduced viewers to a unique sister dynamic between bar co-owners Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), but now the show is exploring some interesting answers surrounding their father.

In TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the show’s sixth installment, “Happy’s House,” airing Friday, November 22, Bobbie is bringing Isabella to Happy’s house in search of answers and a connection to their late father. As fans who have been tuning into the new hit comedy know by now, Isabella grew up out of Happy’s presence, learning at the same time as Bobbie that she’s acquired half of the man’s bar despite never knowing about her true parentage.

Belissa Escobedo and Reba McEntire for 'Happy's Place'

Casey Durkin / NBC

The adjustment period for the sisters has led to some fairly comedic moments but this sneak peek clip, above, is offering a glimpse into more emotional territory as the women sit in Bobbie’s apparent childhood room. Taking a seat at the tea table, Isabella questions Bobbie about their dad as she tries putting together a more complete picture of the man in her mind.

Rattling through various questions about Happy’s favorite color and food, Isabella delivers a whammy of a question when she asks Bobbie, “Why didn’t he acknowledge me?”

Taken aback, Bobbie absorbs the gravity of such a question, admitting that she doesn’t know. It’s a perspective-changing moment, it would seem, as Isabella tells her new sister that it’s a question she’s had some time to think about over the years. Can Isabella find comfort in Bobbie’s responses, or will Happy’s absence only lead to more heartache for the young woman?

Considering Isabella never got closure before Happy’s death, it seems that the comfort Isabella is seeking remains in Bobbie’s possession. Don’t miss it for yourself. Catch the sneak peek clip, above, and tune into the newest episode when it airs on NBC.

Happy’s Place, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC

