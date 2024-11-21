Sherri Shepherd Chokes Up as She Shares Heartbreak Over Beloved Family Member

Sherri Shepherd has shared some devastating personal news with her viewers. Her dog of 12 years, who has been a support animal to her only son throughout his childhood and has helped him through his mental health needs, has to be put down.

Shepherd tearfully shared the difficult update on-air to open Thursday, November 21’s episode of her Sherri talk show (below).

“On a personal note, you have to always talk about being intentional with joy,” she began. “Because I’m sad today. If you know me or have followed me, you’ve all heard me talk about my beloved Cane Corso. She’s an Italian Mastiff, Lexi.”

Behind Shepherd, a photo of the host walking her dog was displayed and the audience fell silent. “And, um, I just found out that she’s very very sick. And the vet told us that it’s time for Lexi to go to heaven this week.”

She went on to share how much of a companion Lexi has been to her son Jeffrey, who is on the Asperger’s spectrum. A photo of him smiling with his fluffy friend was displayed. Shepherd recalled the moment she delivered the news to a now-teenaged Jeffrey who is unable to physically convey full emotion and Jeffrey had a heartbreaking response. “Jeffrey doesn’t show emotion and I told him. And he said, ‘Mom, I’m crying on the inside.'”

Tearing up, Shepherd continued, “Lexi has been with Jeffrey since he was five years old. I’ve had her for 12 years. So I know that I gave Lexi a good life and I’m so thankful for the 12 years of being protective that she’s been in my life. I’m happy that she truly exemplified the fact that Dog spelled backward is God.”

“Dogs love you the same way God loves you, unconditionally,” she continued. She joked about the good times they shared, “Every time I’d look at her I’d go, ‘she could take my face off in 20 seconds’ and that is when she would lick me and every time I would pray she’d lay across my calves. Lexi, you’ve been amazing and we’re going to miss you a lot so thank you.”

The talk show shared the clip on YouTube, titling it, “Sherri Says Goodbye to Her Dog.” In the comments, fans mourned the loss and sent prayers her and her son’s way.

“Oh Sherri I am crying with you God comfort you and your family during this time,” one wrote. “Lexi had a beautiful life and is at the Rainbow Bridge still shining and still protecting you.”

“This is so real. Our dogs are like family,” wrote another.

“I know this is hard. Prayers for you and Jeffery,” wrote a third.

My #CaneCorso has served me faithfully since she was 8 weeks old… even though she is 10, don’t let the gray fool you, if you even breathe wrong in my direction, Lexi will take a bite out of your a*s. Finding a home in Manhattan for a 130lb guard dog hasn’t been easy. pic.twitter.com/pLPCuQBmbw — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) June 6, 2022



Shepherd’s dog has long been a fixture of her social media, as she frequently shares photos with her, dispelling stigmas about having a guard dog. Shepherd also rescued a Labrador Retriever named Ashley from Nashville Tennessee to join Lexi.

In August, Shepherd shared on Instagram post updating fans on Lexi’s declining health. Her dog had been suffering arthritis and had a worrisome fall. This left Lexi unable to walk down stairs. “Update on my #monsterbaby Lexi. She fell down the stairs and was limping horribly, but the doctor gave her pills for her #arthritis.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sherri (@sherrieshepherd)

Shepherd was married to Jeff Tarpley from 2001 to 2010. Their son was born in April, 2005. He graduated from high school in 2023 and she gushed over him as he went to senior prom (above). Shepherd became engaged to writer Lamar Sally on December 26, 2010 and they split in 2015.