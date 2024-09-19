‘Sherri’ Season 3 Premiere Week Lineup: Mary J. Blige, Gretchen Whitmer & More

The return of fall TV means the return of your beloved daytime talk shows. Sherri has an exciting lineup for its first week back on-air for Season 3, with Mary J. Blige, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and more exciting names set to join host Sherri Shepherd in her live studio.

Sherri Season 3 kicks off this Monday, September 23. It’s a syndicated program, so air time and channels will vary by state. The series has provided a convenient digital hub with which you can search: Find your local listings for Sherri here.

Like the seasons before it, each episode of Sherri Season 3 will begin with Shepherd giving her comedic takes on current headlines and life situations. The fan-favorite segment “Sherri’s Laugh Lounge” will be back to showcase top comedians.

The premiere will also feature the debut of a new segment called “It’s Never Too Late,” which highlights inspiring stories of women achieving or learning new skills later in life. Another new segment, “Fit Over 50,” will debut this season as well. In it, Shepherd will share her experiences with fitness and wellness. And viewers will have the chance to win a trip through the “Real Good Time Getaway.”

In addition to Blige and Whitmer, this season will feature celebrity guests Henry Winkler, Tyler Perry, Nelly Furtado, Jenny McCarthy, Lupita Nyong’o, Niecy Nash-Betts, Morris Chestnut, Terry Crews, and Bridget Moynahan among many others.

“I am so excited to return for Season 3,” Shepherd said in a statement. “This talk show journey for me embodies the idea that ‘it’s never too late,’ and this season I’m doing some things I’ve put off for the first time to inspire others to seize the moment. I’ve also been challenged in my own life to ‘dream a bigger dream,’ and this season I plan to give that same charge to our viewers as well!”

Here’s the full lineup for the first week of Sherri Season 3.

Monday, September 23

Music icon Mary J. Blige talks the final season of Power Book II: Ghost on Starz and makes a big announcement.

Shepherd recaps her summer break and learns how to do one of the items on her bucket list in the first segment of “It’s Never Too Late.”

The “Real Good Time Getaway” begins. Tune-in for the Word of the Day and find out how to enter.

Tuesday, September 24

Grammy Award-winning and Emmy-nominated rapper Eve opens up about motherhood and her revealing new book WHO’S THAT GIRL?: A Memoir.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer talks about her new memoir, True Gretch.

“Real Good Time Getaway” continues. Tune-in for the Word of the Day and find out how to enter.

Wednesday, September 25

Academy-award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o talks about her new film, The Wild Robot.

“Real Good Time Getaway” continues. Tune-in for the Word of the Day and find out how to enter.

Thursday, September 26

Music icon Nelly Furtado talks about her highly anticipated 7th studio album, 7.

Comedian and host of CNN’s new show, Have I Got News for You, Roy Wood Jr. drops into Sherri’s Laugh Lounge.

“Real Good Time Getaway” continues. Tune-in for the Word of the Day and find out how to enter.

Friday, September 27

Funny lady Wanda Sykes stops by to tell Shepherd about her “Please & Thank You” tour.

90210 alum Jennie Garth talks about her new clothing line.

“Real Good Time Getaway” continues. Tune-in for the Word of the Day and find out how to enter.

Sherri, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, September 23, Check your local listings