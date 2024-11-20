The Sex Lives of College Girls is bidding school break adieu as the ladies at the heart of Max’s original comedy return to Essex for more extracurricular drama.

As previously revealed, Season 3, which officially premieres on Thursday, November 21, will say farewell to Reneé Rapp‘s Leighton Murray but will continue the stories of roommates Kimberly Finkle (Pauline Chalamet), Whitney Chase (Alyah Chanelle Scott), and Bela Malhotra (Amrit Kaur) as they navigate sophomore year.

TV Insider caught up with the three returning stars alongside their newest onscreen classmates, Gracie Lawrence, who plays transfer student Kacey, and Mia Rodgers, who portrays incoming study abroad freshman, Taylor, to discuss where their dating lives are at when Season 3 picks back up and what viewers can anticipate from the newbies on campus.

Kaur’s Bela had been preparing to possibly transfer schools after her grades and social life took a nosedive in Season 2’s final episodes. So where does that leave her as we enter sophomore year? “She’s one of those people — and I’m sure I’m not alone — that when terrible things happen or I’ve behaved badly… I’m packing my bags,” Kaur jokes.

“She can’t leave her friends and she can’t leave this,” Kaur adds. “She has to come back. I think she’s trying to be better.” Where that journey will take her romantically will be unveiled as the season unfolds.

Meanwhile, Kimberly and Whitney will have to get past some bigger drama between them after Whitney saw Kimberly kissing her on-again-off-again situationship, Canan (Christopher Meyer), at the end of Season 2. “I think Kimberly got a little confused. I think she thought, you know, Canan is a really good friend…. and maybe there’s more here,” Chalamet tells TV Insider. “I think that we see the reflection that Kimberly has to do to understand that her friendship with Whitney is what matters the most and how can she rectify it.”

Scott notes that while there is a situation the girls will have to deal with, “I do think the summer has passed and the shock of it has worn off a little bit. There’s still some frustration and hurt, but it’s more like a curiosity of what happened.” For Whitney, it’s more about needing to talk through Kimberly’s actions, as Scott shares in the video interview, above.

See what else they have to share alongside Lawrence and Rodgers in the full video.

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, November 21, Max